Savannah Guthrie shares emotional message as mother's disappearance enters fourth month

New York [US], June 8 (ANI): Television host Savannah Guthrie has shared an emotional message as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, enters its fourth month.

Guthrie, on Sunday, posted a message on her Instagram Stories alongside a painting depicting Christ’s ascension.

The text in the image read, “Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out.” Savannah added a heartfelt appeal of her own, writing, “Bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, is believed to have been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, by a masked man in the early hours of February 1, PEOPLE magazine said.

According to the publication, authorities have said that alleged ransom notes sent to local media outlets support their belief that Nancy was taken against her will. No suspects have been identified so far.

Earlier in May, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared an update on the investigation and said that his department, along with the FBI and forensic laboratories, continues to work on the case.

“I think every day they get closer. There’s way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have,” he said.

Savannah has regularly used social media to keep attention on the case and urge people to come forward with information.

In March, she shared the same biblical painting and wrote, “I believe, I believe.”

She and her siblings, Annie and Camron, along with their spouses, also released a statement thanking the Tucson community for its support during the search.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” the family said. (ANI)

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