'Spider-Man' director Jon Watts tapped in for next 'Star Wars' movie

Los Angeles [US], September 27 (ANI): After a long eight-year journey and countless entries in the expanding onscreen universe, ‘Star Wars’ is all set to revisit the Skywalker family with its next project.

According to a Deadline report, Lucasfilm has tapped ‘Skeleton Crew’ co-creator Jon Watts (director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home) to direct the first instalment in a new trilogy of the Skywalker Saga, which is being penned by Simon Kinberg.

Kinberg, who previously co-created the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels, has been working on the new trilogy since 2018, with Daisy Ridley reportedly eyed to reprise her role as Rey.

The project is yet to receive a green light from the parent company, Disney.

Coming to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, it started with ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ in 1977, and the sequels ‘Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980 and ‘Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’ (1983). The Skywalker Saga continued with the prequel trilogy, which consisted of ‘Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), ‘Episode II – Attack of the Clones’ (2002) and ‘Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ (2005).

Most recently, the franchise left off the Skywalker Saga with the latest trilogy, which included ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ (2015), ‘Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’ (2017), and ‘Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019), which was led by Ridley’s Rey.

Following the last chapter in the Skywalker Saga, the ‘Star Wars’ franchise has further expanded with films and streaming shows set throughout the onscreen universe.

The next instalment, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’, is set for a May 28, 2027 premiere. (ANI)

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