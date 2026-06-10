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Home > Hollywood > The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges

The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/india-is-fortunate-to-be-under-modijis-leadership-madhur-bhandarkar-subhash-ghai-congratulate-pm-modi-on-historic-milestone20260609235857"> <p class="title">"India is fortunate to be under Modiji's leadership...": Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai congratulate PM Modi on historic milestone</p> <a>

"India is fortunate to be under Modiji's leadership...": Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai congratulate PM Modi on historic milestone

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 10, 2026 00:24:11 IST

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The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges

Washington DC [US], June 9 (ANI): The trailer of the fifth and final season of ‘The Bear’, showcasing the last challenge faced by Jeremy Allen and his team to save their restaurant, is finally out.

In the trailer, Sydney (Ayo Edibiri) steps up to the plate, taking over the Chicago kitchen as head chef, while the rest of the crew looks for a way to keep the restaurant afloat as they fight a flood, a delivery cut off, the building being sold off and a lack of funds.

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The trailer concludes with Ebon Moss-Bachrach motivation speech to the crew about fighting with everything they have got to save their restaurant.

The FX Networks shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZVRT3HTWe3/

All eight episodes of “The Bear” Season 5 will premiere on Hulu and FX on June 25.

Season 4 ended with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) stepping away from the restaurant business, leaving The Bear in the hands of Sydney, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie (Abby Elliott).

Following emotional conversations with all three, Carmy walks away but returns to the restaurant this season, telling his crew in the trailer, “I look at you all, and I love you so much,” reported Variety.

‘The Bear’ also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson, alongside recurring cast members Oliver Platt, Jon Bernthal, Ricky Staffieri, Molly Gordon and more.

Throughout the past four seasons, the show has also boasted an impressive roster of A-list guest stars, including Brie Larson, the late Rob Reiner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joel McHale, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, Molly Ringwald, John Cena and Josh Hartnett.

Christopher Storer created “The Bear” and serves as an executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson and Matheson. Storer also serves as primary director for the season, alongside recurring director Hiro Murai. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 10, 2026 12:24 AM IST
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Tags: ayo-edibiriebon-moss-bachrachentertainmentJeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear

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The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges

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The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges
The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges
The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges
The Bear S5 trailer: Jeremy Allen and his team get one last chance to save their restaurant from flood, other challenges

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