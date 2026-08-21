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Home > Hollywood > 'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/festival-hit-never-after-dark-trailer-brings-chilling-tale-of-spirits-secrets-and-evil20260820225747"> <p class="title">Festival-hit 'Never After Dark' trailer brings chilling tale of spirits, secrets and evil</p> <a>

Festival-hit 'Never After Dark' trailer brings chilling tale of spirits, secrets and evil

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Last updated: August 21, 2026 00:15:11 IST

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'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Los Angeles [US], August 21 (ANI): Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster epic film ‘The Odyssey’ has drawn in another record in its celebrated box office journey.

As per Variety, the film has officially become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time with USD 1.352 billion worldwide. With this, it has overtaken the benchmark set by 2024’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ which collected USD 1.338 billion.

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‘The Odyssey’, opened in theatres on July 17 and collected a mighty USD 123 million in its domestic debut. Since then, the epic has earned USD 516 million domestically and USD 835 million internationally.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the milestone on social media and wrote, “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car.”

This came days after ‘The Odyssey’ became the highest-grossing film of Nolan’s career.

The film has also become the highest-grossing movie of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland’s respective careers.

The film, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, follows King Odysseus’ (Matt Damon) dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, including battles with mythical creatures, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 21, 2026 12:15 AM IST
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Tags: christopher nolanhollywoodMatt Damonr-rated-filmthe odysseytom holland

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'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

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'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

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'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beating 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

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