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Home > Hollywood > "Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

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Last updated: August 12, 2026 15:39:38 IST

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"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

Bridgetown [Barbados], August 12 (ANI): Rihanna returned to a street that once marked her childhood, sharing an emotional glimpse of the homecoming after bringing her own children to the place now known as ‘Rihanna Drive’ in Barbados.

The pop icon and entrepreneur shared a series of photographs on her official Instagram account, documenting the sentimental visit to the street in her hometown that was renamed in her honour.

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“One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury… the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to ‘Rihanna Drive’,” Rihanna wrote in the caption, adding, “Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The post offered a reflection on Rihanna’s journey from growing up in the Westbury neighbourhood to becoming a global music star and mother.

Formerly known as Westbury Road, the street was officially renamed ‘Rihanna Drive’ in her honour, celebrating her international success and impact on Barbados.

Rihanna’s connection to her home country also carries national significance. She holds the title of National Hero of Barbados, an honour presented by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, recognising her cultural and philanthropic legacy, as per People magazine.

Rihanna welcomed her three children with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple began dating in late 2019 and have since expanded their family with two sons and a daughter.

On the work front, much to the delight of her fans, A$AP Rocky has recently confirmed in a chat show that Rihanna is back in the recording studio, working on new music for her long-awaited ninth album, ‘R9’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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Tags: Barbadoschildhoodhomecomingrihannarihanna-drivewestbury-road

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"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

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"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

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"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'
"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'
"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'
"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

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