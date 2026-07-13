Assam CM showcases Amingaon Sports Complex, says it'll nurture local talent and host major events

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled the ongoing development of the Amingaon Complex in Guwahati as a state-of-the-art integrated sports hub.

The project will feature an indoor stadium, cricket stadium, swimming pool, players’ hostel and other modern facilities, with the Chief Minister saying the initiative will help develop grassroots sporting talent while enabling Assam to host premier national and international sporting events.

“This is the Amingaon Complex in Guwahati, which we are developing as an integrated sports complex- indoor stadium, cricket stadium, swimming pool, players’ hostel and much more,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He said the project is part of the state’s efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and create opportunities for athletes at the grassroots level.

“Not only will this ground up approach develop local talent but also enable us to host premier events,” Sarma added.

This is the Amingaon Complex in Guwahati, which we are developing as an integrated sports complex- indoor stadium, cricket stadium, swimming pool, players’ hostel and much more. Not only will this ground up approach develop local talent but also enable us to host premier events. pic.twitter.com/5q41LcRmjU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 12, 2026

The integrated sports complex is expected to provide world-class facilities for training and competition while enhancing Assam’s capacity to host major sporting events in the future.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta on Sunday said that the state government will intensify its fight against drugs over the next five years

.”The Assam government would adopt even more stringent measures against drug trafficking over the next five years,” the Chief Minister said and appealed to the people to extend their full cooperation in the campaign.

He further said that Assam has emerged as a transit route for heroin, methamphetamine and Yaba tablets smuggled from different parts of Myanmar to various states across the country.

“The trend as a matter of serious concern. Taking action against major drug traffickers is highly challenging, as the principal operators often remain outside the country while engaging multiple intermediaries for transportation and distribution,” the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

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