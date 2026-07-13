Thailand: 27 killed, several injured in massive blaze at Bangkok's bar

Bangkok [Thailand], July 13 (ANI): At least 27 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a bar in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, in the early hours of Monday (local time), the Jerusalem Post reported, citing Thai authorities.

According to the report, the victims died while attempting to escape through the pub’s bathroom during the blaze, reported Jerusalem Post.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene, confirmed that 27 people had lost their lives and said several others were injured in the incident.

The fire broke out at one of the most popular entertainment venues in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Firefighters took around 35 minutes to bring the blaze under control, according to local authorities, as cited by the Jerusalem Post.

Prime Minister Charnvirakul said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.