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Home > Sports > Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

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Published: July 13, 2026 02:37:08 IST

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Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz congratulated World No. 1 Jannik Sinner after the Italian successfully defended his Wimbledon men’s singles title.

Sinner retained the Wimbledon crown with a 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles final.

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Taking to Instagram Stories following the final, Alcaraz praised Sinner and his team for their latest Grand Slam triumph.

“Congratulations Jannik and team!,” Alcaraz, who fell to Sinner in last year’s title match, posted on Instagram Stories. “Enjoy the moment! @janniksin.”

Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

Rod Laver, former World No. 4 James Blake and Brad Gilbert were also among those who congratulated Sinner and Zverev following the Wimbledon final.

“What an exceptional men’s final at Wimbledon,” Laver posted on X. “Alexander Zverev put up a sterling fight with bold ball-striking, but Sinner rose to every challenge. Congratulations to Jannik on another Wimbledon title.”

“What a level of tennis displayed by @janniksin and @AlexZverev in the Wimbledon final,” Blake wrote on X. “Tremendous tennis from both and congratulations to the players and teams.”

“Congrats to Sin City @janniksin on winning a second consecutive @Wimbledon,” Brad Gilbert shared on X.

The triumph made Sinner the eighth active men’s player to achieve 100 wins at Grand Slam tournaments. He joins an elite list featuring Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev, Gael Monfils, Kei Nishikori and Grigor Dimitrov.

The 24-year-old now boasts a 100-22 win-loss record at Grand Slam events, giving him a win percentage of over 82 per cent. His recent record at the sport’s biggest tournaments has been particularly impressive.

Since recording his 39th Grand Slam victory in the opening round of the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner has compiled a remarkable 62-6 record in majors. During that period, his only defeats have come against Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic and Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Among active players with at least 100 Grand Slam match wins, only Djokovic owns a better winning percentage than the Italian.

Sinner’s first Grand Slam match victory came at the 2020 Australian Open against Max Purcell. Earlier during this year’s Wimbledon, he also became the Italian man with the most Grand Slam singles match wins, surpassing the previous national record with his 95th major victory after defeating Nuno Borges in the second round.

The Italian has enjoyed particular success against American Ben Shelton at Grand Slam events, recording four victories over the left-hander across Wimbledon and the Australian Open in recent seasons. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 13, 2026 2:37 AM IST
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Tags: alexander zverevbrad-gilbertCarlos AlcarazGrand Slamjames-blakeJannik Sinnerrod-laverwimbledonwimbledon-2026

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Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

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Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

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Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph
Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph
Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph
Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

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