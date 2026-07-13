'America lost a great patriot, Israel lost champion': Netanyahu mourns Lindsey Graham's death

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, describing him as a “great patriot,” a steadfast supporter of Israel, and a close personal friend.

Speaking in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Netanyahu said it was difficult to come to terms with Graham’s passing, recalling his energy, dedication and passion for public service.

“Frankly, I’m in a state of shock. Because as President Trump said, Lindsey was so vibrant. He was so full of life. He was so full of energy and dedication that it’s hard to accept the fact that he is no more,” Netanyahu said.

Paying tribute to the late senator, Netanyahu said Graham’s death was a major loss not only for the United States but also for Israel.

“I think America has lost a great patriot. Israel has lost one of the great champions of the American-Israeli alliance. And frankly, I’ve lost a beloved friend who I’ve had for many decades. There’s just no one like him,” he said.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that American flags across the United States will be flown at half-mast until Saturday evening in honour of South Carolina’s late Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11 following a “brief, sudden illness.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump paid tribute to Graham, describing him as a “dear friend” and praising his service to the nation and the state of South Carolina.

“In honor of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine and a truly great man who achieved so much for our country and his beloved home state of South Carolina, I am ordering all American flags throughout the United States lowered to half-mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M. GOD BLESS YOU, LINDSEY!” Trump wrote.

In a separate Truth Social post, the US President remembered Graham as a “true American patriot” and one of the greatest senators he had known.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working and was a true American patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed,” Trump said.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, passed away on Saturday evening after “brief and sudden illness”, his office said on Sunday.

In a statement, Graham’s office said the family of the Republican Senator from South Carolina had sought privacy during the difficult time.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement said

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham from a “brief and sudden illness” on Saturday (local time) has prompted an outpouring of tributes from American and world leaders, who praised his unwavering commitment to his home state of South Carolina, transatlantic security, support for Ukraine, and the US-Israel alliance. (ANI)

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