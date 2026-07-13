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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/tennis/carlos-alcaraz-congratulates-jannik-sinner-after-wimbledon-title-triumph20260713023412"> <p class="title">Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph</p> <a>

Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon title triumph

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Last updated: July 13, 2026 02:55:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run

Florida [US], July 13 (ANI): Norway striker Erling Haaland thanked fans for their support after his side’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to England in the quarter-finals.

Taking to X, the Manchester City forward reflected on Norway’s memorable run in the tournament and expressed his gratitude to supporters.

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“It’s been quite a ride, thank you for making it so special,” Haaland wrote on X.

Norway’s historic World Cup journey ended after England secured a 2-1 victory to book a place in the semi-finals, where they will face defending champions Argentina, who defeated Switzerland 3-1.

Norway had taken the lead in Miami through Andreas Schjelderup after a bright opening spell in which Erling Haaland also tested Jordan Pickford.

However, Bellingham struck in first-half stoppage time to restore parity before scoring again in extra time after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland spilt a Morgan Rogers effort into his path.

England eventually secured a 2-1 victory to book a semi-final clash against defending champions Argentina, bringing an end to Norway’s best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign.

The quarter-final marked a historic milestone for Norway, which reached the last eight for the first time in tournament history after returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Despite the heartbreaking exit, Erling Haaland enjoyed another outstanding tournament. The striker scored in every group-stage match as well as in the Round of 32 and Round of 16, finishing as Norway’s top scorer with seven goals. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 13, 2026 2:55 AM IST
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Tags: englandErling HaalandFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026footballFootball newshaalandnorway

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run

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