"Best feeling of my life": Manav Suthar on receiving his maiden India call-up

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar described receiving his maiden India call-up for the one-off Test against Afghanistan as the most memorable moment of his career, calling it the “best feeling of my life”.

Led by Shubman Gill, India is facing Afghanistan in a one-off Test in New Chandigarh. Although the match is not part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, promising domestic performers Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, and Gurnoor Brar have earned maiden Team India call-ups in recognition of their impressive performances on the domestic circuit.

Suthar had a fantastic debut as he claimed three wickets, getting rid of Afghanistan’s Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Afsar Zazai as the visitors ended Day 2 113/5 trailing by 451 runs. Notably, Suthar claimed his first wicket in the very first over, joining a rare list of Indians to take a wicket in the first over on their debut.

Speaking on JioStar, Suthar recalled the emotional moment he learned of his maiden India call-up from his sister, who informed him after the squad announcement. He said his entire family was overwhelmed with joy and described representing India as the reward for years of hard work, calling it the “best feeling of my life.”

“I was in my room when my sister called me. Maybe she was watching the squad announcement event. She told me that my name had come up in the Indian team. I asked her if it was official. She said yes, it’s official. She was the first one to call me. Everyone was emotional when I got the call. Dad, mom, everyone called me. They couldn’t believe it. I can’t describe it in words. It’s the biggest feeling. You work hard for years, and then you finally get selected for India. It’s the best feeling. The best feeling of my life,” he said.

Suthar’s selection comes on the back of a decent showing in the domestic circuit. The Rajasthan all-rounder has taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches at an average of 25.76, with best figures of 8/33, including six five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.

He has scored 945 runs in 48 innings at an average of 25.54, with a century and six fifties and a best score of 120. This year for the Gujarat Titans (GT), he took two wickets in four matches at an average of 34.00.

Suthar said that the former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin are his biggest cricketing inspirations. He praised their versatility, bowling variety, and ability to adapt across formats, adding that they serve as his role models.

“Yuvraj Singh is my favourite cricketer. I also really admire R Ashwin. The way they bowled, the variety they had in their bowling, and how they adapted to Test cricket, ODIs, and T20s, that inspires me a lot. They are my role models,” he said.

Suthar praised India’s current Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, highlighting his strong game awareness, tactical clarity, and ability to read match situations effectively.

“Shubman bhai has been working hard since his childhood. Him captaining India today is the result of all that effort. He is a very good captain. He reads the game well, understands the situation, the pitch, and the matchups. He knows exactly which area to bowl and what pace to use for each bowler. He is a clever captain. More importantly, he trusts his players. He gives you confidence and then lets you do your job. Because he is so clear in his thinking, he makes your job very easy on the field. You don’t have to second-guess anything. You just focus on executing your plans,” Suthar said. (ANI)

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