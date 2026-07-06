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Home > Sports > England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory

England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory

England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory

Written By:
Published: July 6, 2026 10:51:05 IST

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England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND AND MEXICAN SOCCER FANS DANCING AFTER THREE LIONS 3-2 VICTORY IN LAST 16 AGAINST MEXICO / SOUNDBITES FROM FANS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW. SHOWS:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory

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England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory

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England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory
England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory
England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory
England, Mexican soccer fans raise the roof after Three Lions victory

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