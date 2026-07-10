FIFA World Cup 2026: "I thrive on pressure", says Brahim Diaz as Morocco prepares for France QF clash

Boston [US], July 10 (ANI): Morocco midfielder Brahim Diaz embraced the pressure ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against France, saying he is always willing to take responsibility in big moments.

Confident and motivated, Diaz said these are the games every player dreams of and expressed belief that Morocco will give their all in pursuit of a place in the semi-finals.

“I always take responsibility. I thrive on pressure. These are the matches every player wants to be involved in, and I’m ready. I feel confident ahead of tomorrow’s game, and I know we’ll give it our best shot,” Diaz said in the pre-match press conference ahead of France’s clash as per the FIFA website.

With four assists already to his name at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Morocco playmaker Brahim Diaz has been one of the tournament’s standout performers as he prepares for Thursday’s (local time) quarter-final showdown against France.

That confidence was echoed by head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who emphasised that discipline and pragmatism would be key to overcoming an unbeaten French side.

“Our team spirit is incredible. I feel that’s what makes all the difference in difficult moments. I don’t think it’s just about experience. We’ve seen experienced sides get knocked out throughout the tournament. It’ll be such a positive atmosphere to play in,” he said.

Morocco arrive unbeaten in their last 10 matches since January’s Africa Cup of Nations final and are aiming to secure a first-ever victory over France after failing to win any of their previous six meetings. Their only previous competitive encounter came in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, where France prevailed 2-0.

The winners of Thursday’s contest will book a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, where either Spain or Belgium await. (ANI)

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