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Home > World > 'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement

'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/australia-to-repatriate-antiquities-of-cultural-significance-to-india-pm-modi-expresses-thanks-to-pm-albanese20260709232257"> <p class="title">Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese</p> <a>

Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 01:24:17 IST

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'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): American government officials have expressed ‘great optimism’ as discussions continue on the India-US trade agreement, hoping that it will “conclude soon”, State Department Spokesperson Margaret Macleod said on Thursday.

She made the remarks in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

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When asked about the interim trade deal, the American envoy said, “We hear from US government officials that there is great optimism it will happen soon, but for the specific details, it would be best to ask the US Trade Representative directly.”

Earlier, US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Bethany Poulos Morrison said that Washington is “very, very close” to concluding the historic trade agreement with India.

The remarks come after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, accompanied by the American delegation, held discussions with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal earlier in June to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement, which was originally launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

Macleod also spoke about ‘Operation Hardball’ and said that the indictment from the US Department of Justice was just unsealed, and it does not contain many details regarding extradition or specific cooperation.

“However, the arrests which took place not only in the US but also in Europe and other nations were clearly the result of collaboration with our allies,” she said.

Her remarks come in the wake of “Operation Hard Ball”, a coordinated crackdown targeting India-based organised crime groups allegedly involved in violent crimes, extortion and international narcotics trafficking. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 1:24 AM IST
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'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement

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'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement

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'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement
'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement
'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement
'Great optimism; it will happen soon', says US State Dept Spox on India-US Interim trade agreement

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