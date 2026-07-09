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Home > Sports > Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul

Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/so-happy-to-see-you-in-icc-hall-of-fame-sachin-tendulkar-welcomes-sourav-ganguly-in-elite-list20260709142621"> <p class="title">"So happy to see you in ICC Hall of Fame": Sachin Tendulkar welcomes Sourav Ganguly in elite list</p> <a>

"So happy to see you in ICC Hall of Fame": Sachin Tendulkar welcomes Sourav Ganguly in elite list

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Last updated: July 9, 2026 23:03:11 IST

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Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 9 (ANI): The funeral of former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran was held on Thursday, with members of the Afghanistan cricket fraternity paying their final respects to one of the key members of the Afghan side during their years as an associate ICC member.

Zadran had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune system disorder, and had been undergoing treatment in the Delhi-NCR region for the past several months and passed away on Tuesday at the age of 38.

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The official X handle of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) posted, “Funeral Ceremony of the Late Shapoor Zadran The mortal remains of the late Shapoor Zadran were brought to Kabul yesterday, and following the funeral prayer held at 10:00 AM this morning, he was laid to rest at Maranjan Hill Cemetery in Kabul. This video captures moments from the funeral ceremony, including heartfelt condolence messages and tributes from former Afghanistan national team players, respected guests, elders, and members of the cricket fraternity who gathered to pay their final respects.”

The ACB hailed Zadran as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, saying his dedication and commitment were instrumental in the sport’s growth and the country’s rise on the international stage.

“Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan’s early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage,” the ACB said.

“Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten,” the ACB added.

Zadran represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches, including 44 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 36 T20 Internationals, between 2009 and 2020, securing a total of 80 international wickets. He hit the winning runs in Afghanistan’s first-ever Cricket World Cup win against Scotland back in the 2015 edition. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 9, 2026 11:03 PM IST
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Tags: Afghanistan Cricket Boardshapoor-zadranshapoor-zadran-afghanistan-cricket-boardshapoor-zadran-funeralshapoor-zadran-rare-immune-system-disorder

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Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul

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Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul

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Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul
Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul
Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul
Late Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran's funeral held in Kabul

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