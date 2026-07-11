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Home > Sports > Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026

Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-dfb-confirms-initial-talks-with-jurgen-klopp-over-germany-head-coach-role20260711224209"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: DFB confirms initial talks with Jurgen Klopp over Germany head coach role</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: DFB confirms initial talks with Jurgen Klopp over Germany head coach role

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 22:48:13 IST

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Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The fourth edition of the Oriental Cup 2026 continued with competitive action on Day 3 despite persistent rain at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Several teams advanced to the next round, including Mother’s International School, Mount Carmel School, GD Goenka School, Bharti Public School and Vinay Nagar Bangali Senior Secondary School in the Boys’ category, while Mother’s International School and Bharti Public School progressed in the Girls’ category.

According to a press release, despite challenging conditions at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium, the action remained fiercely competitive as Mother’s International School, Delhi, Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, GD Goenka School, Dwarka, Bharti Public School and Vinay Nagar Bangali Senior Secondary School progressed in the Boys’ category, while Mother’s International School and Bharti Public School advanced in the Girls’ category.

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Mother’s International School, Delhi kicked off Day 3 with a 2-0 victory over Government Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Dwarka in the Boys’ category. Trigya Chaturvedi opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Aavir Singh doubled the lead just two minutes later. The two first-half goals proved enough to secure Mother’s International School’s place in the next round.

In the corresponding Girls’ fixture, Mother’s International School, Delhi registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Government Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Dwarka. Prithika Selvi Sundar scored the decisive goal in the 22nd minute, with her second-half strike proving enough to send Mother’s International School through to the next round.

Bharti Public School booked their place in the next round in both the Boys’ and Girls’ categories after Amity International School, Noida conceded walkovers in their respective fixtures.

Mount Carmel School, Dwarka secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Amity International School, Saket in the Boys’ category. Ranveer Singh Rana opened the scoring in the 10th minute before substitute Aryan Walia doubled the advantage in the 29th minute. With a goal in each half, Mount Carmel School comfortably sealed their passage to the next round.

The most dramatic contest of the day saw GD Goenka School, Dwarka edge past Kendriya Vidyalaya, RK Puram 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time in the Boys’ category. Rajat Singh Khati handed Kendriya Vidyalaya an early lead in the second minute before Raj Rawat doubled the advantage in the 28th minute.

GD Goenka staged a remarkable late comeback as Kaartikya Kashyap Chugh reduced the deficit in the 34th minute before Prateek Singh restored parity two minutes later. The match was eventually decided from the spot, where GD Goenka held their nerve to clinch a 5-3 shootout victory and advance to the next round.

The day’s proceedings concluded with Vinay Nagar Bangali Senior Secondary School advancing to the next round in the Boys’ category after receiving a walkover against Delhi Public School, Mathura Road.

The Oriental Cup 2026 continues on Friday with more exciting fixtures as teams battle for places in the knockout stages. The fourth edition, being held from July 7 to July 16 at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, is expected to feature over 1,500 student-athletes representing more than 45 teams from across Delhi-NCR. The tournament features a more than doubled prize pool and a ₹2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving student-athletes.

The fourth edition is supported by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd. as the Title Sponsor, with Nivia Sports as the Football Partner, Ocean Beverages as the Hydration Partner and Central Park Resorts as an Associate Partner.

Match Day 3 Results

Boys’ Category

– Mother’s International School 2-0 Government Co-Education Senior Secondary School, Dwarka

– Bharti Public School beat Amity International School, Noida by walkover

– Mount Carmel School, Dwarka 2-0 Amity International School, Saket

– GD Goenka School, Dwarka 2(5) – 2(3) Kendriya Vidyalaya, R.K. Puram

– Vinay Nagar Bangali Senior Secondary School beat Delhi Public School, Mathura Road by walkover

Girls’ Category

– Mother’s International School 2-0 Government Co-Education Senior Secondary School

– Bharti Public School beat Amity International School, Noida by walkover. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 10:48 PM IST
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Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026

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Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026

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Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026
Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026
Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026
Mother's International, Mount Carmel, GD Goenka and Bharti Public School advance on Day 3 of Oriental Cup 2026

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