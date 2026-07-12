Lahore consumers allege Lesco's aggressive recovery tactics amid rising complaints

Lahore [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): Consumers across Lahore have accused field teams of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) of using heavy-handed tactics to recover electricity bills, alleging that officials threatened to disconnect power and remove meters even when only a single month’s payment was pending.

The growing number of complaints has prompted the Lahore Commissioner’s Office to intervene and raise the issue with senior Lesco officials at a meeting, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, several residents claimed Lesco teams arrived at their homes demanding immediate payment despite bills having only recently crossed the due date. A resident of Attari Saroba on Ferozepur Road said officials allegedly warned that his electricity meter would be removed if he did not clear the outstanding amount immediately.

The consumer maintained that he had no previous unpaid bills and intended to settle the amount with the following month’s payment. He alleged that officials behaved aggressively and pressured him into making the payment on the spot. Similar complaints have emerged from Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Beg, Multan Road, Gulberg and other areas of Lahore. Consumers alleged that Lesco teams threatened power disconnections and created an atmosphere of intimidation despite the absence of long-standing arrears.

Nishtar Tehsil Assistant Commissioner Saleem Aasi also criticised the utility after reportedly learning that electricity meters had been removed from some residences in Lahore’s GOR-1 without prior notice. He questioned the conduct of officials and said such actions had caused unnecessary hardship for residents, as highlighted by Dawn.

Under existing practice, electricity connections are generally disconnected after continued non-payment over more than one billing cycle. However, Lesco teams have recently been disconnecting supplies even when only one month’s bill remains unpaid, drawing criticism from consumers and local authorities. The Lahore Commissioner’s Office confirmed that the complaints would be formally discussed with Lesco management during a meeting, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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