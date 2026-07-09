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Home > World > Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks

Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/wreckage-of-missing-pakistan-cargo-boeing-737-recovered-from-arabian-sea-search-on-for-five-crew-members20260709211701"> <p class="title">Wreckage of missing Pakistan cargo Boeing 737 recovered from Arabian Sea; search on for five crew members</p> <a>

Wreckage of missing Pakistan cargo Boeing 737 recovered from Arabian Sea; search on for five crew members

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Last updated: July 9, 2026 21:23:11 IST

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Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks

Melbourne [Australia], July 9 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised concerns over China’s long-range ballistic missile from a submarine during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there was a certain amount of concern expressed about the development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday.

Answering queries during a media briefing on PM Modi’s visit to Australia, Misri said the Prime Minister mentioned that India sees the Indo-Pacific as an area where it would like to see peace and stability.

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“Regarding the question about the ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launch, yes, this was raised by the Australian premier, and there was a certain amount of concern expressed about this development. The Prime Minister mentioned that we see the Indo-Pacific as an area where we would like to see peace, security, and stability,” Misri said.

“Australia and India have shared interests and shared objectives in this regard and will continue to not only exchange perspectives on this but also intensify cooperation in various areas to ensure that peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific area continue to be met,” he added.

China, earlier this week, carried out a rare nuclear submarine-launched ballistic missile test in the Pacific Ocean, drawing criticism from Australia and New Zealand, which said the move could undermine regional peace and stability.

China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) submarine launched a strategic missile fitted with a dummy warhead into the Pacific Ocean, “with the missile landing in a designated maritime area”.

According to CNN, citing a regional source, the missile flew across the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Kiribati and Tuvalu before landing near the EEZ boundary of either Kiribati or Tuvalu.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the test as “destabilising” for the region, saying it should be viewed against the backdrop of China’s rapid military expansion.

She said the lack of transparency and clarity over China’s intentions was a concern for countries in the region, adding that Beijing would need to explain the purpose behind the test.

Answering a query about Australia and Fiji signing the Ocean of Peace Alliance, Misri said specific countries did not come up for discussion.

“Regarding the question related to Vanuatu and Fiji. While specific countries and places did not come up for discussion, in general, the cooperation between Australia and India, insofar as the Pacific Islands and the issues that confront them are concerned, did figure,” he said.

“We have, of course, the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation framework, and we undertake a certain number of initiatives through that framework. We remain in very close coordination and consultation with Australia through other mechanisms when it comes to taking forward cooperation insofar as countries of the Pacific Islands are concerned, including within the framework of the Quad as well,” he added.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 9, 2026 9:23 PM IST
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Tags: anthony albaneseaustraliachinaicbm-testindiaIndo-Pacificmilitary-expansionmissile-testPacific Oceanpm modi’securitysouth-pacificstability

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Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks

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Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks

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Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks
Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks
Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks
Australia raises concern over China's ballistic missile test in Pacific during PM Modi-Albanese talks

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