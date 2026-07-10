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Home > World > Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese

Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/indian-high-commissioner-calls-pm-modis-new-zealand-visit-historic-first-by-an-indian-pm-in-40-years20260709231939"> <p class="title">Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years</p> <a>

Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 00:20:12 IST

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Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese

Melbourne [Australia], July 9 (ANI): Australia is set to repatriate several antiquities of cultural significance to India, underlining the importance of cooperation and the protection and preservation of cultural heritage.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing on Thursday, said, “Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Albanese for the repatriation to India of cultural artifacts.”

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According to the Ministry of Culture, these artefacts include a ceremonial bronze trident of Goddess Bhadrakali, a majestic granite idol of Nandi, and a basalt sculpture depicting the six-headed Karttikeya.

All of these items date back to the 11th and 12th centuries and were originally sourced from historic temples in Tamil Nadu.

https://x.com/ASIGoI/status/2075183497208349091?s=20

Earlier today, at the India-Australia Joint Summit statement, the Prime Ministers welcomed progress on the voluntary and unconditional repatriation of the First Nations ancestor held in India, and separately, the repatriation of Telugu remains housed in Australia.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Albanese for the voluntary return to India of several cultural artefacts held in Australian collecting institutions.

Meanwhile earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a community reception programme by the Indian diaspora in Melbourne where he lauded the community and highlighted the strength of partnership between India and Australia.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday in a post on X said how Prime Minister Modi and Albanese noted the important role of the Indian diaspora and students in strengthening of India-Australia relations.

“The warmth, energy and affection of the community underscored the enduring bonds that connect the two countries. PM Modi underscored the Indian community’s contributions to Australia’s growth through merit, multiculturalism and mateship. He further highlighted the contributions of the Indian diaspora in the transformative growth India is witnessing,” he added.

In a post on X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Our Indian community has contributed so much to the story of modern Australia. And it’s made our country a better place.”

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Australia has seen 18 major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 12:20 AM IST
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Tags: antiquitiescultural heritagegoddess-bhadrakaliindia-australia-relationskarttikeya-sculpturenandi-idolpm-albaneseprime-minister-modirepatriation

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Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese

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Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese
Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese
Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese
Australia to repatriate antiquities of cultural significance to India, PM Modi expresses thanks to PM Albanese

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