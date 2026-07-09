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Home > World > Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years

Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years

Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years
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Last updated: July 9, 2026 23:21:10 IST

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Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years

Auckland [New Zealand], July 9 (ANI): Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to New Zealand “historic”, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muanpuii Saiawi on Thursday said it will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Pacific country in 40 years and is expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

Speaking ahead of PM Modi’s arrival on July 10, Saiawi said extensive preparations had been made in coordination with the New Zealand government to ensure the visit was both substantive and memorable.

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“Tomorrow we will be receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will indeed be a very historic visit because it will be after 40 years that any Indian Prime Minister has come to New Zealand. I have been working very closely with the New Zealand government to make this a very memorable visit in terms of the substance as well as the form and the protocol in logistics,” she said.

Highlighting the strength of bilateral relations, the High Commissioner said India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties built on mutual trust.

“India and New Zealand have warm and friendly relations, and our relations are formed based on mutual trust,” she said.

Saiawi also highlighted the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement between the two countries earlier this year, saying it would further strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

“We recently signed a free trade agreement in April this year, and this relationship will only go forward in terms of trade and commerce, maritime cooperation, people-to-people, culture, tourism and counterterrorism,” she said.

Expressing optimism ahead of the high-level engagements, she added, “We cannot wait to have the bilateral engagements happen on 11 July.”

Prime Minister Modi will be visiting New Zealand as part of the last leg of his three-nation tour after his engagements in Indonesia and Australia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will travel to Auckland from Melbourne at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for an official visit from July 10 to 11.

“This will be the first official visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades,” the MEA said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Luxon and review the entire spectrum of India-New Zealand relations, which have witnessed significant progress over the last two years, particularly in trade and commerce and defence cooperation.

While in Auckland, PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities.

Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora during the visit, the MEA said.

The visit comes after the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement in April this year, which is expected to further expand economic engagement between the two countries.

The two sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in areas including maritime security, culture, tourism, education, and counterterrorism. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 9, 2026 11:21 PM IST
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Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years

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Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years
Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years
Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years
Indian High Commissioner calls PM Modi's New Zealand visit "historic", first by an Indian PM in 40 years

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