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Home > World > India issues advisory for nationals in Israel amid ongoing strikes in W. Asia

India issues advisory for nationals in Israel amid ongoing strikes in W. Asia

India issues advisory for nationals in Israel amid ongoing strikes in W. Asia
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 15:47:11 IST

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India issues advisory for nationals in Israel amid ongoing strikes in W. Asia

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI): Amid a sharp and rapid deterioration of the security situation in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Monday issued an advisory for Indian nationals residing in the country, urging them to exercise “utmost caution” and remain vigilant in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.

In a post on X, by the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Indian citizens were advised to strictly follow safety instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

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The embassy said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”

The advisory further said, “Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.”

The embassy asked Indian citizens to stay informed through official channels and directed them to access updated safety instructions through the Home Front Command’s website (

It also urged Indian nationals to remain close to designated shelters and identify the nearest protected spaces around their homes and workplaces.

“All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work,” the advisory said.

The embassy advised citizens to avoid unnecessary movement within the country until further notice. “Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice,” it said.

The mission also encouraged citizens to regularly monitor local news reports, official announcements and emergency alerts for developments related to the security situation.

For emergencies, the embassy said, “In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24×7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-2428378.”

“The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary,” the advisory added.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran also issued a high-priority travel advisory on Monday, urging all Indian citizens to completely avoid travelling to Iran and advising those currently within the country to leave immediately.

The emergency communication comes on the heels of major military escalations over the last 24 hours, which have seen multi-city kinetic engagements, airstrikes on strategic installations, and heavy projectile salvos across the region.

“In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport,” the Indian Embassy in Tehran said on Monday.

The advisories come as Israel and Iran traded fire on Monday, their war’s 100th day, putting its already fragile truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite all-out regional war.

Compounding the maritime security matrix across regional choke points, the Iran-backed Houthis announced they were banning Israeli shipping on the Red Sea, a key shipping lane, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The latest round of kinetic actions, including one on an Iranian petrochemical complex and what Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said was the targeting of two Israeli bases, came hours after President Trump reportedly called on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Tehran’s missiles.

The foundational breakdown of the cross-border truce infrastructure escalated after Israel launched airstrikes at Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, which led to Iran retaliating with its own strike on Israel, then to Monday’s attacks and counterattacks. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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India issues advisory for nationals in Israel amid ongoing strikes in W. Asia

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India issues advisory for nationals in Israel amid ongoing strikes in W. Asia
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