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Home > World > Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists

Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/strengthening-rule-based-indo-pacific-order-important-for-india-as-indian-ocean-nation-mea20260711202216"> <p class="title">Strengthening rule-based Indo-Pacific order important for India as Indian Ocean nation: MEA</p> <a>

Strengthening rule-based Indo-Pacific order important for India as Indian Ocean nation: MEA

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 21:31:11 IST

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Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 11 (ANI): Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hun on Saturday issued an urgent directive to authorities at both the central and local levels to prioritise search and rescue operations, provide assistance to victims and their families, and investigate the cause of the tourist boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists.

In a statement shared by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai on Facebook, the Vietnamese authorities expressed their deepest sympathies over the tragedy involving Indian nationals.

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“On behalf of the Vietnamese authorities, we wish to express our deepest sympathies regarding the recent capsizing of a tourist boat carrying Indian nationals in Phu Quoc. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” the statement said.

According to the Consulate, the Prime Minister directed authorities to mobilise all necessary medical resources and supplies to treat the injured, minimise further loss of life and property, and provide support and encouragement to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident.

The directive also called for a comprehensive assessment of the incident, asking authorities to identify shortcomings, determine both the direct and indirect causes of the accident, and implement corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Prime Minister further ordered an urgent investigation into the tragedy and directed authorities to take strict legal action against any organisation or individual found responsible for violating regulations that may have contributed to the accident.

“Urgently investigate and determine the cause of the accident, and strictly deal with–in accordance with the law–any organizations or individuals found to have violated regulations and caused this exceptionally serious accident,” the statement read.

In addition, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to closely coordinate with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and other relevant agencies to facilitate consular assistance, ensure the protection of Indian citizens, and address all issues concerning the affected families.

Reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to assisting those impacted, the Consulate said the country would do everything possible to support the victims, uphold the highest safety standards for international tourists, and stand by the families of the Indian nationals during this difficult time.

Earlier on Saturday, a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 9:31 PM IST
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Tags: accident-investigationcapsizeIndian touristsle-minh-hunlegal actionmedical-resourcesphu-quoc-islandprime-ministersearch-and-rescuetourist-boatvietnamvietnam-consulate

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Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists

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Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists
Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists
Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists
Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists

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