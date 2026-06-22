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Home > World > UK: Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistani embassy against rights violations in PoJK

UK: Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistani embassy against rights violations in PoJK

UK: Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistani embassy against rights violations in PoJK
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 20:27:10 IST

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UK: Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistani embassy against rights violations in PoJK

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): Members of the Kashmiri diaspora staged a peaceful protest outside the Pakistani Embassy in London, drawing attention to what they described as a 15-day siege in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and the alleged killing of Kashmiri civilians.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters condemned the reported human rights violations and urged the international community, the United Nations, and global human rights organisations to intervene.

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They called for immediate action to protect the rights of the people of PoJK and address what they described as a worsening humanitarian situation. The demonstrators also vowed to continue highlighting the issue on international platforms until justice, peace, and the right to self-determination are achieved.

Addressing Pakistani officials outside the embassy, Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance Chairman Mahmood Kashmiri accused Islamabad of failing to honour its commitments to the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee.

“Pakistan had reached an agreement with the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee. Both the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Kashmir acknowledged that our demands were legitimate. But when the time came to implement the agreement, the committee was declared a terrorist organisation,” he alleged.

Mahmood Kashmiri further claimed that Pakistan had deployed thousands of security personnel across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), creating an atmosphere of fear among residents. He demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from the region and called for those allegedly responsible for the killing of Kashmiri civilians to be held accountable.

He also announced that demonstrations would continue internationally. “Until these forces are withdrawn and those responsible for the killings are arrested, we will continue protesting around the world. On June 26, we will protest outside the United Nations and tell the world what is happening in PoJK,” he said.

The alliance chairman further alleged that several residents of Rawalakot had been killed by Pakistani security forces, while hundreds had been abducted or injured. He claimed that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was under an effective siege, with restrictions preventing food, medicines, and other essential supplies from entering the region.

“No food is being allowed in. Medicines are not being allowed in. Cancer patients have been deprived of their medicines, and even milk bottles for children have been confiscated,” he claimed. Questioning Pakistan’s actions, Mahmood Kashmiri said Kashmiris were pursuing their demands peacefully and urged Islamabad to recognise what he described as their legitimate rights instead of responding with force. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 8:27 PM IST
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UK: Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistani embassy against rights violations in PoJK

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UK: Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistani embassy against rights violations in PoJK
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UK: Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistani embassy against rights violations in PoJK
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