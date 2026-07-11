Biz-Insights IT Solutions and Femtech Cosme Tokyo Forge Strategic AI, IT & Women’s Healthcare Alliance

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11: In a significant step towards strengthening international collaboration in healthcare innovation, Biz-Insights IT Solutions, led by Founder & Director Kunal Shah, has entered into a strategic partnership with Femtech Cosme Tokyo, Japan, led by its CEO, Mr. Sakae Kihara.

Biz-Insights IT Solutions is a global technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development, Business & IT Consultancy, Web Development, and Mobile Application Development, delivering innovative digital transformation solutions to businesses across the globe.

With operations in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the company serves both national and international clients across diverse industries, including:

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Finance

E-commerce

Retail

Other business sectors

The company helps organizations accelerate growth through technology-driven innovation.

The partnership aims to introduce innovative technology-driven solutions focused on women’s health and wellness in India by combining Japanese expertise with Indian technological capabilities.

Both companies are united by a shared vision of driving innovation in the healthcare and IT industries for the betterment of society.

Femtech Cosme Tokyo is recognized for its commitment to advancing women’s healthcare through innovation, research, and wellness-focused products and solutions.

Through this collaboration, both organizations will work together to explore opportunities that improve women’s quality of life using technology, digital platforms, AI-powered healthcare solutions, and future-ready wellness initiatives.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kunal Shah said:

“Women’s wellness deserves continuous innovation and accessible solutions. We are proud to collaborate with Femtech Cosme Tokyo and Mr. Sakae Kihara to bring global expertise closer to Indian women. This partnership reflects our commitment to building technology that creates meaningful social impact while strengthening international collaboration between India and Japan.”

Mr. Sakae Kihara, CEO of Femtech Cosme Tokyo, expressed confidence in the collaboration and emphasized the value of combining Japanese innovation with India’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem to create impactful healthcare solutions that improve women’s well-being.

The partnership is expected to focus on:

AI-driven healthcare innovations

Knowledge exchange

Technology integration

Digital health platforms

Business collaboration

Research initiatives

Future product development tailored to the evolving needs of women in India

For Biz-Insights IT Solutions, this collaboration marks another milestone in its expanding global journey.

Following its successful business expansion into the United States and the United Kingdom, the company continues to build strategic international partnerships that foster innovation, strengthen global business relationships, and deliver technology with purpose.

This India–Japan collaboration reflects a shared vision of leveraging innovation and digital technology to create sustainable, accessible, and impactful solutions for women’s health.

By combining Japanese expertise with Indian technological capabilities, both organizations aim to contribute to a healthier, more inclusive, and technology-enabled future for women across the country.

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