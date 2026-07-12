LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS

India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/nse-listing-to-complete-the-trioka-and-unlock-value-drive-governance-upgrade-report20260712111442"> <p class="title">NSE listing to "complete the trioka" and unlock value, drive governance upgrade: Report</p> <a>

NSE listing to "complete the trioka" and unlock value, drive governance upgrade: Report

Written By:
Last updated: July 12, 2026 15:18:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Global personal wealth rose at its fastest pace in years in 2025, driven by strong financial markets and gains in non-financial assets, but India remains an outlier with only about one-fourth of household wealth held in financial assets, underscoring the country’s continued dependence on property and other physical assets for wealth creation, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2026.

The report said global personal wealth increased by 10.8 per cent in US dollar terms in 2025, more than double the pace recorded in each of the previous two years. “The world became significantly wealthier again in 2025, and at a rapid pace. Personal wealth rose by over 10%, lifted by strong markets and rising non-financial assets,” it said.

You Might Be Interested In

However, UBS cautioned that the gains were not evenly shared. “This growth was fueled by strong financial markets and a notable increase in non-financial assets… However, the gains were uneven: while average wealth rose notably, median wealth actually declined in most markets, highlighting a growing divide between the wealthiest and the broader population,” the report said.

Against this backdrop, India stood out not for the size of its financial wealth, but for its composition. According to the report, financial assets account for just 25.8 per cent of gross wealth in India, among the lowest shares in the 56 markets covered by the study. By comparison, financial assets make up over 80 per cent of household wealth in Sweden, Israel and Taiwan, nearly 79 per cent in the United States and around 52 per cent in mainland China.

“On the opposite end of the scale we find a value below 20% in Turkiye, below 26% in India, just above 31% in Spain and close to 44% in Germany,” UBS said, highlighting the stark differences in how household wealth is held across countries.

The report also showed Indian households carry relatively low debt compared with many developed economies. Debt accounts for 8.2 per cent of gross wealth in India, compared with more than 20 per cent in Switzerland and the United Kingdom, 23.4 per cent in Brazil and around 11 per cent in the United States, Germany and mainland China.

UBS said there are “vast variations in the level of debt” across countries, with India among markets where household leverage remains comparatively modest.

The findings suggest that while global wealth creation in 2025 received a strong boost from financial markets, Indian household wealth continues to be anchored largely in non-financial assets such as real estate and other physical assets, making its wealth profile markedly different from that of many developed economies. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 3:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: financial-marketsglobal-economyglobal-wealthhousehold-wealthindia-wealthnon-financial-assetsubs-reportwealth-trends

RELATED News

NSE listing to "complete the trioka" and unlock value, drive governance upgrade: Report

India, Canada conclude third round of CEPA talks in Ottawa, target 2026 conclusion

India's power utilities to double down on capex, leverage to peak by FY30: Equirus

Data center pipeline faces construction delays, cancellations to mount through 2027: Bernstein

Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS
India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS
India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS
India's households miss global shift to financial assets: UBS

QUICK LINKS