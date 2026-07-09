Shiprocket unveils Fastrr at SHIVIR 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Marking a significant step in its AI journey, Shiprocket, India’s leading AI-driven commerce enabler, today unveiled Fastrr on Thursday. It is an AI-powered checkout built to reduce friction and improve conversion rate at the seventh edition of SHIVIR, its flagship commerce summit. India’s first AI-native pre-order suite, Fastrr brings together Shiprocket’s evolving pre-order commerce stack into a single intelligent platform, helping brands acquire, understand, and convert customer intent through AI-powered experiences.

Held at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, SHIVIR 2026 brought together over 2,500 founders, brand operators, and technology leaders to explore how AI is reshaping the future of commerce. As Indian businesses increasingly adopt AI across customer acquisition, conversion, and retention, the summit moved the conversation beyond theory and into execution. Through keynote sessions, practitioner-led discussions, and live product demonstrations, attendees gained practical insights into how AI can solve real business challenges and unlock growth.

“We are at the point where AI is becoming table stakes for every Indian business. The founders who embed AI into the businesses they build over the next 12 months will create a compounding advantage that others will find increasingly difficult to close. Fastrr is our answer to that opportunity, bringing together intelligent capabilities that help businesses acquire, convert and engage customers more effectively through a single AI-native platform,” said Saahil Goel, MD & CEO, Shiprocket.

As brands increasingly rely on multiple point solutions to manage the pre-order journey, their technology stacks have become fragmented and operationally complex, often resulting in disconnected customer experiences and operational inefficiencies, the company said.

Fastrr addresses this challenge by bringing together Shiprocket’s proven capabilities across the entire pre-order journey into a single intelligent, AI-native suite.

At the heart of Fastrr is Shiprocket’s proprietary commerce graph, built from millions of buyer interactions across its shipping and checkout ecosystem. This intelligence layer enables Fastrr to continuously learn from every transaction, making its AI models smarter with every interaction. By bringing together frictionless checkout, AI-powered shopping assistance, anonymous visitor identification, Fastrr Ads, personalised WhatsApp automation and AI-powered conversion optimisation, Fastrr helps brands deliver more personalised experiences and convert customer intent more effectively.

A standout capability within the Fastrr suite is Fastrr Ads, an AI-native performance marketing solution powered by True Delivered ROAS. Unlike conventional advertising platforms that primarily optimise campaigns based on attributed conversions, Fastrr measures advertising performance against successfully delivered orders, giving brands a far more accurate measure of how every marketing rupee translates into realised business outcomes. By directly linking advertising performance with fulfilment outcomes, businesses can optimise campaigns with greater confidence, improve marketing efficiency and maximise profitable growth.

Fastrr reflects Shiprocket’s belief that AI should not exist as a standalone tool, but as an intelligence layer woven into every commerce workflow. As the company’s first AI-native pre-order suite, Fastrr marks an important step towards making intelligent commerce simpler, more connected and more accessible for businesses across India.

Shiprocket SHIVIR 2026 was co-presented by Airpay, with support from ecosystem partners including AWS, Google Cloud, Oneture, Salesforce, Zoho and others. (ANI)

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