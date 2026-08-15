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Home > Hollywood > 'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd

'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/zootopia-3-officially-in-development-judy-hopps-gary-desnake-to-return20260815145117"> <p class="title">'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return</p> <a>

'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return

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Last updated: August 15, 2026 20:18:13 IST

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'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd

Los Angeles [US], August 15 (ANI): Bringing an end to a long wait, Marvel has finally unveiled its X-Men cast, bringing an electric showcase presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

As announced at the event, the film will feature Sadie Sink (Jean Grey), Kit Connor (Cyclops), Christopher Abbott (Professor X), Samara Weaving (Emma Frost), Inde Navarrette (Rogue), and Maya Boyd (Storm).

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Actor Adam Driver has also joined the cast as the villainous Mr Sinister, with the film set to release on May 5, 2028.

 
 
 
 
 
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The cast was present onstage with Marvel boss Kevin Feige, with Driver also making a video appearance.

“When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set. So instead of being there in California, I’m here at Pinewood [Studios] on this very lonely soundstage. Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I’m very excited to be playing Mag…. Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury. So I’ll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up,” Driver said, as per a Marvel statement.

 
 
 
 
 
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With this, it will be the first X-Men film since Disney acquired Fox and its mutant characters. Over the past several years, many X-Men heroes have popped up in the MCU, with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and ‘X-Men 97’ bringing back the mutants in force.

There have also been cameos from X-Men stars in MCU films like Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and Kelsey Grammer as the super-smart, blue-haired scientist Beast in ‘The Marvels’.

While Jake Schreier helms the untitled ‘X-Men’ movie, more cast members are to be announced in the future. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 15, 2026 8:18 PM IST
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Tags: d23Deadpooldisneyjean-greykevin-feigeMarvelMarvel Cinematic UniverseMCUsadie-sinkwolverineX Men

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'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd

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'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd
'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd
'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd
'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd

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