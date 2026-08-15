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Home > Hollywood > 'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return

'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/awarapan-3-on-the-way-emraan-hashmi-drops-hint-during-theatre-visit-with-co-star-disha-patani20260815143529"> <p class="title">'Awarapan 3' on the way? Emraan Hashmi drops hint during theatre visit with co-star Disha Patani</p> <a>

'Awarapan 3' on the way? Emraan Hashmi drops hint during theatre visit with co-star Disha Patani

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Last updated: August 15, 2026 15:08:11 IST

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'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return

Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): Disney has officially announced that ‘Zootopia 3’ is in development, with Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan confirming the return of their characters at the D23 fan event in Anaheim on Friday, August 14 (local time).

The announcement follows the record-breaking global box office performance of ‘Zootopia 2’, which has grossed USD 1.8 billion worldwide, as per Variety.

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Goodwin, who voices rabbit police officer Judy Hopps, and Quan, who voices pit viper Gary De’Snake, took the stage at D23 to reveal that their characters will return for the third instalment. The pair confirmed that “the bunny and the snake will be back”, as quoted by Variety.

The upcoming film will also expand the animal world of the franchise. Following a feather teaser in the post-credits scene of ‘Zootopia 2’, ‘Zootopia 3’ will introduce birds into the animal metropolis for the first time.

The film is already in its early stages of development. Directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard have confirmed that early concept work is underway, with Bush drafting initial script sketches.

Disney has not yet announced a firm release date.

The Zootopia franchise began with the 2016 original, which introduced audiences to Judy Hopps and con artist fox Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman.

The two initially clashed after Judy joined the Zootopia Police Department before working together to solve a mystery in the animal city. As per Variety, the film grossed USD 1 billion globally and later spawned the Disney+ spin-off series Zootopia+.

In ‘Zootopia 2’, released in 2025, Nick joins the police force and becomes Judy’s partner.

The pair investigate the disappearance of Zootopia’s reptile population with help from Gary De’Snake.

The sequel also featured Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Quinta Brunson, Robert Irwin and Patrick Warburton, among others.

Directed by Bush and Howard, ‘Zootopia 2’ made box office history with its opening weekend, becoming the fourth-biggest global opening ever at the time and the largest global launch for an animated film.

The sequel was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 15, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return
'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return
'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return
'Zootopia 3' officially in development; Judy Hopps, Gary De'Snake to return

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