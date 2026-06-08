Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jesse Eisenberg to be honoured at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], June 8 (ANI): Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jesse Eisenberg will be honoured at the upcoming 60th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The festival is slated to run from July 3-11.

Speaking on the same, artistic director Karel Och shared, “Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jesse Eisenberg are distinguished by a certain ‘trans-Atlantic’ sensitivity. Their work as actors and directors has the ability to connect the New World and Europe while drawing on the most essential elements of both traditions. The humour of New York intellectuals is combined with wisdom, talent and an original way of seeing the world,” as quoted by Variety.

The festival’s executive director further expressed delight in welcoming Gyllenhaal and Eisenberg, adding that their work provides “intense experience for audiences.”

“We at the festival are glad to be able to welcome two creative individuals whose work as actors, screenwriters and directors is representative of contemporary trends in cinema, and whose films are an intense experience for audiences,” Mucha said.

According to Variety, the President’s Award will be presented to Gyllenhaal, a Golden Globe winner and two-time Academy Award nominee, at the opening ceremony. Gyllenhaal will also present her film ‘The Bride’ at the festival, which she wrote, directed, and produced.

‘The Bride’ is said to be an imaginative continuation of the classic Frankenstein story, influenced by both the 1925 film ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ and Mary Shelley’s original story.

The film features Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Annette Bening, Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Likewise, the President’s Award will also be presented to two-time Oscar nominee Eisenberg. The festival will also screen his film ‘The Double’, which is directed by Richard Ayoade. (ANI)

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