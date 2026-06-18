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Home > Hollywood > Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/dhanush-unleashes-fiery-avatar-in-first-look-of-om-release-date-out20260618230747"> <p class="title">Dhanush unleashes fiery avatar in first look of 'OM', release date out</p> <a>

Dhanush unleashes fiery avatar in first look of 'OM', release date out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 23:17:11 IST

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Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], June 18 (ANI): Oscar-nominated Hollywood filmmaker Richard Linklater will be honoured at this year’s Zurich Film Festival with the Career Achievement Award, celebrating his life’s work with the Golden Eye.

According to Variety, the filmmaker will accept the award in person on September 28 at the Filmpodium Zurich.

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Paying tribute to Linklater, the festival described him as “one of the most influential auteur filmmakers of American independent cinema – a director whose works, including the ‘Before’ trilogy and ‘Boyhood,’ have redefined cinema and shaped an entire generation.”

During the time, the festival is also presenting an extensive retrospective of Linklater’s work in collaboration with the Filmpodium Zurich and the Cinematheque Suisse.

The filmmaker will be present, offering insights into his work during a public masterclass, reported Variety.

On receiving the honour, Linklater said, “I am truly honoured to receive the Career Achievement Award from the Zurich Film Festival. When Christian and I met at the Golden Globes, I mentioned I’ve always wanted to attend one day, and now seemed like the right time. I’m delighted that this award is the occasion that brings me there, and I very much look forward to celebrating with the European audience that has meant so much to me throughout my career.”

“Richard Linklater is one of the most visionary and formative directors of American independent cinema. Through naturalistic dialogue and scenes that feel plucked straight from life, he holds up a mirror to our times and regularly brings out the very best in his actors. He is also the director of my absolute favourite film, ‘Before Sunrise,’ thanks to which I met my wife. I am therefore especially delighted to welcome him to Zurich and to share with our audiences the films that have moved me for so many years,” said festival CEO Christian Jungen.

On the work front, Richard Linklater’s slate of films includes ‘Slacker’, ‘Dazed and Confused’, the Silver Bear-winning ‘Before Sunrise’, followed by its sequels ‘Before Sunset’ and ‘Before Midnight’.

His 2014 film ‘Boyhood’, which was filmed over 12 years, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Film.

Linklater’s other works include ‘School of Rock’, ‘Waking Life’, ‘A Scanner Darkly’, ‘Hit Man’, and ‘Nouvelle Vague’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 11:17 PM IST
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Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival

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Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival

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