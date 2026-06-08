Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/joe-jonas-opens-up-on-fatherhood-journey-praises-ex-sophie-turner-as-co-parent20260608005400"> <p class="title">Joe Jonas opens up on fatherhood journey, praises ex-Sophie Turner as co-parent </p> <a>

Joe Jonas opens up on fatherhood journey, praises ex-Sophie Turner as co-parent

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 01:47:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72

Los Angeles [US], June 7 (ANI): Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has paid a heartfelt tribute to her former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ co-star Anthony Head following his death at the age of 72 due to complications from pneumonia, according to E! News.

Head, best known for portraying Rupert Giles on the hit supernatural drama from 1997 to 2003, was remembered by colleagues, friends and family after his daughters, Emily Head and Daisy Head, confirmed the news of his passing on June 5.

You Might Be Interested In

Taking to Instagram, Gellar shared a series of throwback photographs and an emotional message honouring the actor, who played her mentor and father figure on the series.

“‘Tell Giles I figured it out and I’m ok,'” Gellar wrote, referencing a memorable line from the show.

“Well, I don’t have it figured out and I’m not ok.”

“But I know I’m the lucky one because I knew you,” she continued. “Thank you to Daisy and Emily, who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world.”

Actor James Marsters, who portrayed Spike in the series, also paid tribute to Head, according to E! News.

“There’s a hole in the World. Anthony Head has passed on from us. He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of Buffy, and the best actor in the cast,” Marsters wrote on Instagram.

“He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave,” he added.

Head’s death also prompted tributes from his colleagues outside the Buffy universe. Actor Brett Goldstein, who worked with him on the acclaimed comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’, remembered him as both a remarkable performer and a compassionate person.

“Anthony Head was a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person,” Goldstein wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy. He will be sorely missed. Love to his family,” he added, according to E! News.

Head enjoyed a celebrated career spanning television, film and theatre. In addition to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, he appeared in popular productions including ‘Merlin’, ‘Little Britain’ and, most recently, ‘Ted Lasso’.

Confirming his death, daughters Daisy and Emily Head said in a statement to the BBC, “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

“We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in,” they added. “He loved his job very much,” according to E! News.

Head was preceded in death by his longtime partner, animal welfare advocate Sarah Fisher, who died suddenly in December at the age of 61. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 1:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: actor-tributeanthony-headBuffy the Vampire Slayercelebrity deathheartfelt-messagesarah-michelle-gellar

RELATED News

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival

Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

Aubrey Plaza debuts baby bump with partner Christopher Abbott at 2026 Tony Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jesse Eisenberg to be honoured at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Matt Damon opens up about parenting sacrifices amid Hollywood's 'ruthless' nature

LATEST NEWS

S8UL's Apex Legends team qualifies for Esports World Cup 2026

Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

'It's a big distraction': Knicks fans lament road closures, Trump's attendance at MSG

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Cranberries and Digestive Health: Supporting the Stomach and Gut from Within

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 'Buffy' co-stars pay emotional tribute to Anthony Head after his death at 72

QUICK LINKS