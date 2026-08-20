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Home > Hollywood > Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'

Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'

Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'
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Last updated: August 20, 2026 15:05:10 IST

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Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): The trailer of Austin Abrams’ ‘Whalefall’ has been unveiled.

Based on Daniel Kraus’ acclaimed novel, 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment’s survival thriller arrives in Indian theatres on 16 October 2026. Based on Daniel Kraus’ acclaimed novel, the film plunges its protagonist into an unimaginable fight for survival after he is swallowed whole by a massive sperm whale.

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youtube.com/watch?si=P2oFbPL2mBzxmxR5&v=YYJv6N0HUvQ&feature=youtu.be

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realise that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

Speaking about bringing the story to the screen, director, co-writer, and producer Brian Duffield said, “To bring Daniel Kraus’ book to life, our cast and crew spent a summer inside a whale inside a sound stage in Studio City, California. I can’t wait for audiences to see the performances and hard work everyone put in to tell this thrilling and emotional story in a dark, cozy theater this October”.

Whalefall is directed by Brian Duffield, with a screenplay by Brian Duffield and Daniel Kraus, based on Kraus’ novel of the same name. The film also stars Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd.

The film is produced by Brian Grazer, p.g.a., Brian Duffield, p.g.a., Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate, and Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 3:05 PM IST
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Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'

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Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'

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Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'
Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'
Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'
Check out trailer of Austin Abrams-starrer 'Whalefall'

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