Sharon D Clarke to lead Othello reimagination as black lesbian military leader

Los Angeles [US], July 1 (ANI): English actor Sharon D Clarke is all set to star in the title role of ‘Othello’ for the Royal Shakespeare Company, with Monique Touko directing a new adaptation that shifts Shakespeare’s tragedy to a climate-threatened future and reimagines its central military leader as a Black lesbian.

As shared by the official social media handle of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Clarke will be seen as a “respected female military general meets her soulmate. Desdemona is captivated by Othello’s battle stories, and she is captivated by Desdemona’s compassion.”

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“Their unsanctioned marriage perilously crosses boundaries of race, sex and status. Jealousy, suspicion and malign intent close in and corrupt their innermost circles, their trust, their minds and their lives,” the official synopsis further states.

Director Monique Touko sets the “movement and music-infused Othello in a climate-threatened future, in which a black lesbian holds a seat of power. In a society hellbent on ‘justice’ and revenge, can Othello’s gifts of feminine intuition, professional prowess and devoted love protect her?”

The production of ‘Othello’ will open in the Swan Theatre on February 13, 2027, and will run through April 3.

A three-time Olivier Award winner, Clarke will mark her RSC debut with the production, which will also incorporate movement and music.

The announcement comes as part of the RSC’s 2026-27 season reveal from co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey.

“We want to ensure that as many people as possible feel welcome at the RSC through the stories we choose to tell and the artists who tell them,” said Evans and Harvey in a statement, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

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