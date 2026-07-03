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Home > Hollywood > Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/blake-lively-ryan-reynolds-skip-taylor-swift-travis-kelce-wedding-celebrations-amid-friendship-rift-buzz20260703121642"> <p class="title">Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz</p> <a>

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 14:15:11 IST

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report

New York [US], July 3 (ANI): Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly already tied the knot in a private ceremony, ahead of their star-studded celebration planned at Madison Square Garden, according to multiple sources cited by Page Six.

The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are believed to have quietly exchanged vows before a small gathering of close family and friends, even as they prepare to host a grand party for over 1,000 guests at MSG on Friday, preceded by a rehearsal dinner for 100 people on Thursday.

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“They are already married,” a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by the outlet.

A music industry insider based in Nashville said word has spread in the city that the couple have already completed the legal formalities of marriage, according to Page Six.

However, officials at Manhattan’s City Clerk’s Office reportedly said there was no record of a marriage licence being issued to Swift in recent days, noting they would be aware if one had been filed. Under New York law, a marriage licence costs 35 dollars, remains valid for 60 days, and requires a 24-hour waiting period before a ceremony, unless a judicial waiver is obtained.

Another source suggested the low-key ceremony may have taken place in Tennessee, a state Swift has strong ties to, having moved there at age 14 to pursue songwriting, according to Page Six.

Flight-tracking data reportedly showed Swift’s private jet made a notable series of stops recently, travelling from Nashville to Philadelphia, home to Kelce’s father Ed and brother Jason, before heading to Tampa, where Swift’s father Scott resides, and then returning to Nashville.

The aircraft remained there until June 30, when it headed back to New York City, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at MSG, which is being transformed for the events, reportedly featuring performances by Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney. Ed Sheeran is also rumoured to perform, while Paul McCartney is expected to attend, according to Page Six.

The venue is said to have been decked out with a garden theme, with catering reportedly arranged from Swift’s favourite New York restaurants, including Sartiano’s. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 2:15 PM IST
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Tags: close-familygrand-partymarriage-rumorsnashvilleprivate-ceremonyrehearsal-dinnerstar-studded-celebrationTaylor SwiftTravis Kelcewedding

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce "already married" before grand MSG celebration: Report

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