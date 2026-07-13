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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi says Argentina's sustained success "isn't normal" after semifinal berth

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi says Argentina's sustained success "isn't normal" after semifinal berth

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-you-cannot-fear-anyone-says-konate-ahead-of-frances-semi-final-vs-spain20260713003651"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "You cannot fear anyone", says Konate ahead of France's semi-final vs Spain</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "You cannot fear anyone", says Konate ahead of France's semi-final vs Spain

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Last updated: July 13, 2026 00:53:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi says Argentina's sustained success "isn't normal" after semifinal berth

Missouri [US], July 13 (ANI): Argentina captain Lionel Messi hailed his team’s remarkable consistency after their 3-1 victory over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, saying the squad has become accustomed to achieving extraordinary success.

Reflecting on Argentina’s latest run to the last four, Messi said the team’s ability to remain among the world’s best after winning multiple major titles should not be taken for granted.

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“This group has gotten people used to doing things that aren’t normal. It’s not easy coming from being world champions, winning everything we have and continuing to compete, staying at the top level, being among the four best, playing in another semifinal. It isn’t normal,” Messi said after Argentina’s quarter-final win as quoted by ESPN FC X’s handle.

The victory over Switzerland secured Argentina a place in the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face England for a spot in the final.

Argentina completed the semi-final line-up later in the day with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland after another match that went beyond regulation time. The defending champions continued their impressive knockout form, scoring exactly three goals in each of their three knockout-stage victories.

Those results have set up two blockbuster semi-final clashes, with France taking on Spain and England facing defending champions Argentina. While all four teams topped their respective groups, each has taken a distinctly different path to reach the final four.

The winner of the France-Spain semi-final will face either England or Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on July 20. The two losing semi-finalists will contest the third-place playoff. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 13, 2026 12:53 AM IST
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Tags: ArgentinaenglandFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026francelionel messiSpainSwitzerland

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi says Argentina's sustained success "isn't normal" after semifinal berth
FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi says Argentina's sustained success "isn't normal" after semifinal berth
FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi says Argentina's sustained success "isn't normal" after semifinal berth
FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi says Argentina's sustained success "isn't normal" after semifinal berth

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