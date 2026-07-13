Trump orders US flags at half-mast to honour Senator Lindsey Graham

Washington DC [US], July 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) announced that American flags across the United States will be flown at half-mast until Saturday evening in honour of South Carolina’s late Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11 following a “brief, sudden illness.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump paid tribute to Graham, describing him as a “dear friend” and praising his service to the nation and the state of South Carolina.

“In honor of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine and a truly great man who achieved so much for our country and his beloved home state of South Carolina, I am ordering all American flags throughout the United States lowered to half-mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M. GOD BLESS YOU, LINDSEY!” Trump wrote.

In a separate Truth Social post, the US President remembered Graham as a “true American patriot” and one of the greatest senators he had known.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working and was a true American patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed,” Trump said.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, passed away on Saturday evening after “brief and sudden illness”, his office said on Sunday.

In a statement, Graham’s office said the family of the Republican Senator from South Carolina had sought privacy during the difficult time.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement said

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham from a “brief and sudden illness” on Saturday (local time) has prompted an outpouring of tributes from American and world leaders, who praised his unwavering commitment to his home state of South Carolina, transatlantic security, support for Ukraine, and the US-Israel alliance.

US Vice President JD Vance reflected on the complexity and dedication which he said defined Graham’s career. Recalling his time working alongside him, Vance shared a personal anecdote about their evolving professional relationship in a post on X.

“Early in my Senate tenure, I remember getting into a shouting match with Lindsey about a Ukraine funding bill at lunch and then learning the very next day that he was pushing rail legislation I really cared about behind the scenes. That was Lindsey Graham. He fought like hell for the things he believed in, and he was just as willing to go to bat for you when it counted,” Vance noted.

Vance further highlighted Graham’s unique ability to bridge ideological divides within the party, noting his relentless drive to support Republican candidates regardless of their specific factional leanings.

“He loved the game of politics,” Vance remarked, adding, “He was constantly asking which races were up and down, and how he could help.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Graham “a great American and Patriot” and reflected on his legacy as the senator and “dedicated public servant.”Lauding him as a “one-of-a-kind politician,” Bessent affirmed that the South Carolina Senator will be missed across the globe. (ANI)

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