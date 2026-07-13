Jannik Sinner defends Wimbledon title, beats Alexander Zverev in four sets

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): World No. 1 Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon men’s singles title, defeating first-time finalist Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to lift his fifth Grand Slam trophy and first major title of the 2026 season.

With the victory, Sinner became only the 10th player in history to retain the Wimbledon men’s singles crown. The Italian also strengthened his dominance over Zverev, extending his winning streak against the German to 10 consecutive matches.

Sinner entered Wimbledon after an early second-round exit at the French Open in May, where he suffered a five-set defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Zverev, meanwhile, went on to win his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

However, the Italian bounced back in style on the grass courts of the All England Club. After defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-finals for the second successive year, Sinner carried his momentum into the title clash and produced a composed performance in windy conditions on Centre Court.

The opening set remained evenly contested as both players dominated on serve before Zverev edged the tie-break to take an early lead. Sinner responded strongly in the second-set tie-break, racing ahead before levelling the match.

The top seed then took control by breaking Zverev once each in the third and fourth sets, while saving the only break point he faced throughout the match. Sinner struck 58 winners and sealed victory after three hours and 46 minutes, collapsing to the court in celebration after converting his first championship point.

The triumph marks Sinner’s sixth ATP title of the 2026 season, having earlier completed the Career Golden Masters with victory in Rome. It is also his first Grand Slam title since winning Wimbledon in 2025.

The 24-year-old will retain a comfortable lead at the top of the ATP Rankings, holding a 4,970-point advantage over Zverev, who is set to rise to World No. 2. Sinner also collected the Wimbledon champion’s prize of £3.6 million.

For Zverev, the defeat ended hopes of becoming the first man in the Open Era to follow his maiden Grand Slam title with another major at the very next tournament. Despite the loss, the German enjoyed another strong campaign, reaching his second consecutive Grand Slam final. (ANI)

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