Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph

Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/tennis/sachin-tendulkar-hails-jannik-sinners-resilience-after-wimbledon-title-defence20260713012142"> <p class="title">Sachin Tendulkar hails Jannik Sinner's resilience after Wimbledon title defence</p> <a>

Sachin Tendulkar hails Jannik Sinner's resilience after Wimbledon title defence

Written By:
Last updated: July 13, 2026 01:39:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): World No. 1 Jannik Sinner widened his advantage over arch-rival and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in the race for ‘Big Titles’ after successfully defending his Wimbledon men’s singles crown.

Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to claim his 17th Big Title, a category that includes Grand Slam titles, ATP Finals trophies, ATP Masters 1000 titles and Olympic singles gold medals. Alcaraz currently has 15 Big Titles to his name, according to ATP website.

You Might Be Interested In

The Wimbledon triumph also marked Sinner’s fifth Grand Slam title and his first major championship since winning the All England Club crown last year. All five of the Italian’s Grand Slam titles have come since the start of the 2024 season.

The race between Sinner and Alcaraz has shifted dramatically over the past few months. After Alcaraz won the Australian Open earlier this year, the Spaniard held a 15-11 lead in Big Titles.

Since then, however, Sinner has dominated the biggest events on the ATP Tour, winning six of the last seven Big Title tournaments.

The 24-year-old created history by becoming the first player to win the opening five ATP Masters 1000 tournaments of a season, lifting titles at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. His victory in Rome also completed the Career Golden Masters.

Sinner’s Wimbledon success gave him his sixth Big Title of the 2026 season, matching the highest tally of his career, which he also achieved in 2024. Six Big Title events remain on this year’s calendar.

The Italian has now won a Big Title once every 4.2 tournaments, improving his rate beyond Roger Federer’s mark of one title every 4.4 events. Only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have recorded a better success rate in Big Title events. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 13, 2026 1:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: big-titlesCarlos AlcarazGrand SlamJannik SinnertennisTennis Newswimbledon

RELATED News

Sinner retains Wimbledon title after downing Zverev

"We did it again": Sinner thanks fans after Wimbledon triumph

Sinner retains Wimbledon title after downing Zverev

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Boys had to dig deep", Skipper Harry Kane after England reach semi-final

Sinner says successful Wimbledon defence sweet after French Open shock

LATEST NEWS

Netanyahu says Trump wants to 'exhaust possibility' of diplomacy on Iran nuclear issue

UPDATE 1-NZ's Fonterra trims top end of annual milk price forecast on weak demand

Oil jumps more than 3% after US, Iran launch strikes in Mideast

US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect transit in Strait of Hormuz

MLB Marlins vs Guardians Box Score

Sinner says successful Wimbledon defence sweet after French Open shock

Shakira Austin scores 27 to rally Mystics past Storm

'America lost a great patriot, Israel lost champion': Netanyahu mourns Lindsey Graham's death

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Thank you for making it so special", Haaland after Norway's memorable WC run

Sinner beats Zverev to retain Wimbledon title after marathon battle

Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph
Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph
Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph
Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph

QUICK LINKS