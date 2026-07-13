Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz in big titles race with Wimbledon triumph

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): World No. 1 Jannik Sinner widened his advantage over arch-rival and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in the race for ‘Big Titles’ after successfully defending his Wimbledon men’s singles crown.

Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to claim his 17th Big Title, a category that includes Grand Slam titles, ATP Finals trophies, ATP Masters 1000 titles and Olympic singles gold medals. Alcaraz currently has 15 Big Titles to his name, according to ATP website.

The Wimbledon triumph also marked Sinner’s fifth Grand Slam title and his first major championship since winning the All England Club crown last year. All five of the Italian’s Grand Slam titles have come since the start of the 2024 season.

The race between Sinner and Alcaraz has shifted dramatically over the past few months. After Alcaraz won the Australian Open earlier this year, the Spaniard held a 15-11 lead in Big Titles.

Since then, however, Sinner has dominated the biggest events on the ATP Tour, winning six of the last seven Big Title tournaments.

The 24-year-old created history by becoming the first player to win the opening five ATP Masters 1000 tournaments of a season, lifting titles at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. His victory in Rome also completed the Career Golden Masters.

Sinner’s Wimbledon success gave him his sixth Big Title of the 2026 season, matching the highest tally of his career, which he also achieved in 2024. Six Big Title events remain on this year’s calendar.

The Italian has now won a Big Title once every 4.2 tournaments, improving his rate beyond Roger Federer’s mark of one title every 4.4 events. Only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have recorded a better success rate in Big Title events. (ANI)

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