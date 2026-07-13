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Home > World > AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL

AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL

AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL

Written By:
Published: July 13, 2026 01:28:18 IST

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AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL

AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 13, 2026 1:28 AM IST
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AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL

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AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL
AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL
AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL
AT LEAST 27 PEOPLE KILLED IN BANGKOK FIRE – RUAMKATANYU FOUNDATION RESCUE SERVICE OFFICIAL

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