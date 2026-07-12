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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury

FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury

FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 01:43:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury

Rotterdam [Netherlands], July 12 (ANI): Feyenoord left-back Jordan Bos is set to miss the opening three months of the new season after sustaining a knee injury during Australia’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, the Dutch club announced on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The Eredivisie club confirmed that the 23-year-old underwent successful surgery on his left knee on Saturday following the injury.

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Bos was forced off in the first half of Australia’s Round of 32 clash against Egypt in Dallas on July 3 after suffering the injury in a heavy challenge. Australia eventually exited the tournament following a penalty shootout defeat, the Reuters report added.

The defender featured in every match for Australia at the World Cup, marking a successful return after overcoming a series of serious hamstring injuries.

Bos joined Feyenoord from Belgian club Westerlo ahead of last season and made an immediate impact, scoring four goals in 36 appearances during his debut campaign with the Dutch side.

Meanwhile, Australia striker Mitch Duke has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a career with the Socceroos that spanned more than a decade, according to Reuters.

The 35-year-old made 50 appearances for Australia and was a key member of the national side during his international career. Duke featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he scored the decisive headed goal against Tunisia to secure Australia’s first World Cup victory in 12 years.

He also played an important role in Australia’s successful qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, netting the match-winning goal against Saudi Arabia during the qualifiers last year. However, Duke was not included in Australia’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

“After a lot of reflection, the time has come for me to officially announce my retirement from international football,” Duke said in a statement on Saturday, as quoted Reuters.

“As a kid growing up in Australia, I dreamed of wearing the green and gold just once. To have gone on to represent my country 50 times is a dream come true 50 times over, and a privilege I never took for granted. While I will cherish every memory, scoring for Australia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup remains the absolute highlight of my career. It has been the greatest honour of my life to pull on the Socceroos jersey and represent our nation,” he added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 1:43 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury
FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury
FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury
FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia's Jordan Bos to miss three months after knee injury

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