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Home > Sports > "This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth

"This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/feel-we-got-robbed-today-erling-haalands-father-alfie-after-norways-defeat-against-england-in-fifa-world-cup-qf20260712142512"> <p class="title">"Feel we got robbed today": Erling Haaland's father 'Alfie' after Norway's defeat against England in FIFA World Cup QF</p> <a>

"Feel we got robbed today": Erling Haaland's father 'Alfie' after Norway's defeat against England in FIFA World Cup QF

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 15:12:12 IST

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"This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth

Kansas City (Missouri) [US], July 12 (ANI): Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrated his side’s hard-fought FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory over Switzerland, praising the team’s resilience after the defending champions booked their place in the semi-finals.

Messi shared a post on Instagram following Argentina’s 3-1 extra-time win in Kansas City, sharing pictures from the match with the caption, “Once again we had to dig deep, but this team never stops believing. We are back among the top four in the world!!! Let’s go!!!!”

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Argentina overcame a spirited Swiss challenge to secure a place in the last four, where they will face England in a blockbuster semi-final.

Lionel Scaloni’s side made a bright start and took the lead in the 10th minute through Alexis Mac Allister, who glanced Messi’s corner into the far corner for the opening goal. Switzerland responded strongly in the second half, with Dan Ndoye restoring parity in the 67th minute after combining with Ricardo Rodriguez.

The contest swung in Argentina’s favour after Breel Embolo was sent off for a second bookable offence, but Switzerland held firm until extra time. Julian Alvarez eventually broke the deadlock in the 112th minute with a spectacular strike from outside the box before Lautaro Martinez sealed the victory with a late rebound finish.

Messi once again played a decisive role, providing the assist for Mac Allister’s opener. The pass was his 10th assist in FIFA World Cup history, extending his record for the most assists in the competition since 1966. His 10 World Cup assists have now been provided to 10 different teammates, moving him two clear of Diego Maradona’s tally of eight.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has also reached 10 goal contributions at the ongoing tournament, marking the second time in his career that he has achieved the feat in a single FIFA World Cup after the 2022 edition. He is one of only two players since 1966 to record 10 or more goal contributions in multiple World Cups, alongside France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina’s victory sent them into the World Cup semi-finals for the third time in the last four editions, having also reached the final four in 2014 and lifted the trophy in 2022. It was also the South Americans’ 11th victory in 13 World Cup matches that have gone to extra time, underlining their pedigree in knockout football.

The defending champions will now take on England for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final as they continue their bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the World Cup title. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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"This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth

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"This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth

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"This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth
"This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth
"This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth
"This team never stops believing": Messi hails Argentina after FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final berth

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