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Home > World > Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy

Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/vietnams-embassy-condoles-death-of-15-indians-in-boat-accident20260712115801"> <p class="title">Vietnam's embassy condoles death of 15 Indians in boat accident</p> <a>

Vietnam's embassy condoles death of 15 Indians in boat accident

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 14:55:12 IST

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Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 12 (ANI): An Indian survivor of the boat tragedy near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island has recounted the horrifying moments when the tourist boat capsized within seconds due to “a sudden storm” and said that rescue teams responded swiftly but medical facilities at the nearby island should have been better and could have helped save lives.

A tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized off the coast of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island.

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The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists.

Speaking with ANI, Nirmal Kumar, one of the survivors of the accident, said the boat was carrying 32 passengers and was going from one island to another when it was struck by rough weather.

“When we were moving from one island to the next island, a sudden storm came…suddenly within a second, the boat was going upside down. We were on the front side and came out by jumping into the sea. Those who were inside got trapped, and since the boat was upside down, they were unable to come outside the boat. We were thirty-two on the boat, but in total, we had one hundred and five people,” he said.

He said that assistance was extended by Indian authorities.

“Yesterday they came, and they are doing their process. Everyone went back…we’re four people from the company, and I am staying here,” he added.

Kumar said the local rescue force reacted promptly.

“They rescued us, but some medical equipment was not available on that island. A doctor was travelling with us. He said that medicines are not available here, so we cannot save the lives…more lives could have been saved. Requisite aid wasn’t available at the island for the number of people needing it. The Vietnam Air Force came after two-three hours and they guided us, they treated us,” he said.

The boat tragedy occurred near Vietnam’s popular tourist destination of Phu Quoc Island. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragic accident. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 2:55 PM IST
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Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy

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Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy

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Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy
Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy
Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy
Boat went "upside down", better medical facilities on island could have helped save more lives: Indian survivor of Vietnam boat tragedy

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