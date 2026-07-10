India, Australia seal uranium deal, to enhance defence and maritime cooperation

Melbourne [Australia], July 10 (ANI): The adoption of the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) and the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR) were among significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese with the two countries also agreeing to operationalize civil nuclear agreement which enables uranium exports to India.

The two initiatives were among the 18 major outcomes announced following the Third India-Australia Annual Summit, covering defence, maritime security, energy, cyber and critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, marking a major expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Speaking at a special media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the two defence-related outcomes as a recognition that the bilateral partnership must adapt to changing geopolitical realities.

“One of the key outcomes of the meeting today was the adoption of the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, as well as an India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. These constitute recognition that the partnership must evolve to meet changing strategic circumstances, and they reflect a commitment to advancing our defence and security partnership,” Misri said.

The new Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) renews and significantly expands the scope of the 2009 Joint Declaration on Security, outlining an ambitious roadmap for cooperation across defence, maritime security, cyber security, defence industries, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), emerging technologies and regional security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2020 and advancing a shared vision for an “open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific”.

The leaders noted growing geostrategic uncertainty and threats to regional peace and stability, calling for disputes to be resolved peacefully without the threat or use of force or coercion and in accordance with international law.

They reiterated their commitment to a rules-based regional order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation and overflight.

Recognising that the strategic environment has evolved considerably, both countries committed to accelerating an “advanced, integrated and top-tier defence and security partnership”.

India and Australia agreed to deepen defence cooperation by increasing the complexity of military exercises, enhancing interoperability and information-sharing between their armed forces, expanding aircraft deployments from each other’s territories and strengthening personnel exchanges, education, training and liaison arrangements.

The two sides also agreed to explore cooperation in developing skilled defence workforces and deepen collaboration between their defence industries, innovation ecosystems and defence science and technology institutions.

The declaration further places strong emphasis on maritime security, recognising the central role of the maritime domain in the security and economic interests of both countries.

To support this objective, the two countries adopted the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, aimed at significantly enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation.

According to the Joint Statement issued after the summit, the roadmap will strengthen collaboration through information-sharing, capability development, capacity building and operational coordination.

The leaders also welcomed the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding between India’s Coast Guard and Australia’s Maritime Border Command to support maritime law enforcement, maritime domain awareness and border protection.

The Joint Statement described defence and security cooperation as “a cornerstone of the partnership in an increasingly complex strategic environment”, noting that the new declaration represents “a step change in the depth and ambition” of bilateral ties.

The Prime Ministers also announced the establishment of an Annual Defence Ministers’ Dialogue to strengthen consultation and defence cooperation while welcoming the growing scale and complexity of bilateral military exercises under the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement.

Noting that defence cooperation now extends across land, maritime, air, cyber and emerging technology domains, both leaders stressed the importance of enhancing interoperability, including through engagement with multilateral partners.

The Joint Declaration also commits the two countries to strengthening cooperation in cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, resilient supply chains and strategic technologies under the Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains (PACTS).

On counter-terrorism, India and Australia agreed to increase information-sharing on terrorist threats and enhance collaboration to counter violent extremism, terrorism financing, online radicalisation, threats to critical infrastructure and the misuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorist organisations.

The declaration also highlights cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, including joint HADR exercises, information-sharing, expert exchanges and coordination for regional disaster response under mechanisms such as the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network.

Both countries reaffirmed support for regional institutions, including ASEAN, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), while committing to expand cooperation with partners, including the United States and Japan, to advance a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Among the defence-related outcomes announced during the visit were an invitation for an Indian military instructor to serve at the Australian Defence College during 2028-29 and continued efforts to develop a Memorandum of Understanding for the provision of defence articles and defence services, alongside stronger industry-to-industry engagement.

The defence initiatives formed part of a broader package of 18 agreements and outcomes announced during Prime Minister Modi’s visit, which also included operationalisation of the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement, an energy security partnership, cooperation in cyber and critical technologies, new education and research collaborations, mining partnerships, cultural exchanges and the establishment of Australian university campuses in India.

PM Modi hailed the 18 outcomes which came as part of his visit, noting that the agreements reflect the confidence in the future of the India-Australia ties.

“The outcomes during this visit reflect the confidence with which India and Australia are looking towards the future. Together, we will continue to unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation and shared prosperity,” said PM Modi on X.

The two leaders said the expanded partnership reflects the growing strategic trust between India and Australia and their shared commitment to ensuring peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi reached Australia in the second leg of his three-nation visit. He will travel to New Zealand from Australia. (ANI)

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