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Home > World > U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT

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Published: July 10, 2026 02:50:06 IST

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U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 2:50 AM IST
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U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT

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U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT

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U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TO VOTE NEXT WEEK ON BILL TO MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT — DOCUMENT

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