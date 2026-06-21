Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies

Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies

Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 18:30:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies

Munich [Germany], June 21 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting concerns over repression, surveillance, Beijing’s growing influence abroad, and China’s treatment of Uyghurs.

The Third International Uyghur Forum (IUF) was held in Berlin, Germany, from June 11 to 13 under the theme “Ten Years Since the Camps: From Recognition to Accountability – What’s Next?” Organised by the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights, the gathering brought together more than 200 participants from 25 countries, including over 80 speakers.

You Might Be Interested In

The three-day forum focused on issues affecting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities, including allegations of transnational repression, forced labour, cultural assimilation, and the psychological impact of activism. Participants also discussed the role of international institutions in addressing human rights concerns and heard testimony from a former Chinese official. The event concluded with the adoption of the Berlin Declaration, reaffirming global efforts to pursue accountability and defend Uyghur rights.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the Uyghur Policy Act of 2026 on June 17. The legislation, introduced by Senators John Curtis and Jeff Merkley, seeks to strengthen US engagement on Uyghur human rights issues and counter what advocates describe as Beijing’s efforts to suppress Uyghur voices abroad.

The proposed law calls on the US State Department to prioritise Uyghur rights in its foreign policy agenda, support political prisoners, promote cultural preservation, expand diplomatic outreach to Muslim-majority countries, and enhance advocacy within international institutions. The bill must still pass both chambers of Congress before becoming law.

At the international level, concerns were also raised during the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned that China’s recently adopted Ethnic Unity Law could further restrict the rights of ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Mongolians. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 6:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Trump reiterates Vance's stance on Iran being ready for "major weapons inspections" to ensure "nuclear honesty" after Switzerland talks

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

India, Mongolia discuss new initiatives for next phase of Strategic Partnership: EAM after meeting with Mongolian counterpart

LATEST NEWS

Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India announces Punit Balan as President

2-0 victory over Austria 'very physical', Messi says

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Meta to pause internal mouse-tracking tech while examining data security issues

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies
Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies
Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies
Uyghur advocates intensify push for accountability as concerns grow over China's policies

QUICK LINKS