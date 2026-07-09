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Home > Hollywood > Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set

Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/trailer-of-prime-videos-coming-of-age-drama-sterling-point-released20260709230252"> <p class="title">Trailer of Prime Video's coming-of-age drama 'Sterling Point' released </p> <a>

Trailer of Prime Video's coming-of-age drama 'Sterling Point' released

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Last updated: July 9, 2026 23:15:12 IST

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Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set

Washington DC [US], July 9 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson has revealed that he failed to recognise his co-star Zendaya while they were filming ‘The Odyssey’, despite sharing multiple projects with her, according to People.

Speaking to People at the London premiere of director Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, Pattinson recalled that he did not even realise Zendaya was filming on the same day.

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“I didn’t know that she was on the set the day that she was shooting,” Pattinson said.

“It’s so strange. We were so far away from each other, and I didn’t even recognise, I didn’t even say hi,” he added.

In ‘The Odyssey’, Pattinson plays Antinous, one of the suitors of Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, while Zendaya essays the role of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and warfare.

The two actors previously starred together in The Drama and are also set to reunite in Dune: Part Three.

Earlier this year, Pattinson praised Zendaya’s performances during an interview.

“She’s incredible in The Drama as well and in all of them,” he had said.

At a trailer launch event for Dune: Part Three in March, Pattinson joked that Zendaya may have helped him land a role in the franchise.

Recalling a conversation with her during the filming of The Drama, Pattinson said he asked, “Can I get in one of those Dune movies?,” according to People.

“I know a guy,” Zendaya quipped, according to Pattinson.

Besides ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Dune: Part Three’, Zendaya will also be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Pattinson’s upcoming slate includes Primetime, Here Comes the Flood and The Batman: Part II. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 9, 2026 11:15 PM IST
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Tags: christopher nolanDune Part Threefilm-adaptationrobert pattinsonthe odysseyZendaya

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Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set

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Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set

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Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set
Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set
Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set
Robert Pattinson says he didn't recognise Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set

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