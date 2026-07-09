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Home > Hollywood > Emmy Rossum clears Up 'Shameless' exit rumours, says she didn't leave to have children

Emmy Rossum clears Up 'Shameless' exit rumours, says she didn't leave to have children

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/abundantia-entertainment-collaborates-with-director-rajesh-mapuskar-to-bring-story-of-maratha-navy-chief-kanhojiraje-angre-to-big-screen20260709212625"> <p class="title">Abundantia Entertainment collaborates with director Rajesh Mapuskar to bring story of Maratha Navy chief Kanhojiraje Angre to big screen </p> <a>

Abundantia Entertainment collaborates with director Rajesh Mapuskar to bring story of Maratha Navy chief Kanhojiraje Angre to big screen

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Last updated: July 9, 2026 22:16:13 IST

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Emmy Rossum clears Up 'Shameless' exit rumours, says she didn't leave to have children

Washington DC [US], July 9 (ANI): Actress Emmy Rossum has addressed long-standing speculation surrounding her departure from the hit series ‘Shameless’, saying the decision had nothing to do with starting a family, according to E! News.

Appearing on the July 8 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Rossum, who played Fiona Gallagher, dismissed the widely held belief that she left the Showtime drama to have children.

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“A common misconception is that I left to go have babies. That could not be further from the truth,” Rossum said, as quoted by the E! News.

The actress, who now shares two children with filmmaker Sam Esmail, explained that she chose to leave the show after producers approached her about extending her contract through an 11-season run because she wanted to focus on producing new projects.

“I had already set up my production company. I had set up my first show and I was greenlit, getting ready to make it,” she said, according to E! News.

Rossum said she enjoyed working on Shameless and only felt it was the right time to move on after the long-running series had crossed 110 episodes.

“I wanted to stay in the job. I loved the job. I loved the job until it felt like there wasn’t enough juice to squeeze out of the lemon. We had made 110 episodes,” she said.

The actress also credited series creator John Wells for encouraging her to direct episodes of the show and praised her co-stars for supporting her behind the camera.

“I felt very, very nurtured and shepherded by John Wells, who encouraged me to direct on the show… My cast also was very championing of me to do that,” Rossum said, according to E! News.

Reflecting on her departure, Rossum described leaving the show as an emotional experience.

“I left with a lot of grief and sorrow and I would miss all those people and I couldn’t believe they were going to go on a journey without me. But I was also really excited. I felt like I was launching,” she said, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 9, 2026 10:16 PM IST
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Emmy Rossum clears Up 'Shameless' exit rumours, says she didn't leave to have children

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Emmy Rossum clears Up 'Shameless' exit rumours, says she didn't leave to have children
Emmy Rossum clears Up 'Shameless' exit rumours, says she didn't leave to have children
Emmy Rossum clears Up 'Shameless' exit rumours, says she didn't leave to have children
Emmy Rossum clears Up 'Shameless' exit rumours, says she didn't leave to have children

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