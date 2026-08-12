Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jenna-ortega-recalls-going-all-day-without-food-water-on-set-as-child-actor20260812164902"> <p class="title">Jenna Ortega recalls going all day without food, water on set as child actor</p> <a>

Jenna Ortega recalls going all day without food, water on set as child actor

Written By:
Last updated: August 12, 2026 17:14:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): Actor Mel Gibson has shared an update on the long-awaited fifth installment of the ‘Lethal Weapon’ franchise, revealing that the script is complete but the film remains stuck in development due to studio-related issues, Deadline reported.

Gibson said the fifth film would feature older versions of the franchise’s central characters, with one retired and the other working a desk job.

You Might Be Interested In

“The characters are quite different. They’re older. One’s retired. The other one’s on a desk job. He’s putting on too much weight, and it’s low-tech,” Gibson said, Deadline reported.

He explained that unlike the earlier films, the new installment would not rely heavily on large-scale explosions and elaborate action sequences, but would still retain the energy of an action movie.

“It doesn’t get into the big explosions and all this sort of stuff. But it still has the energy and, I think, drive of a big action film,” he said, Deadline reported.

Gibson added that the film would only make minimal references to the previous installments and would largely work as a standalone story.

“It’s a story all on its own,” he said.

Describing the action, Gibson said the movie would include a foot chase designed to feel like a car chase, while keeping the action simpler and placing greater emphasis on the characters, Deadline reported.

“It’s a foot chase, right? But it’s kind of filmed like a car chase. So it still has all the elements of what was in the other films, but not nearly so complicated. But it deals more about the people in it,” he said.

Gibson also confirmed that he would “absolutely” want to direct the film, a responsibility he said the franchise’s original director, Richard Donner, had wanted him to take on.

“Donner, God rest his soul, he said to me in this deep voice, he said, ‘Hey kid, if I drop off the perch, you’ll take this over, won’t you?’ I said, ‘Shut up! You’re not going anywhere.’ And of course he did,” Gibson recalled.

He said that after Donner’s death, others reminded him of the director’s wishes and encouraged him to take over the project.

“And, you know, when he passed away, I didn’t say anything. But apparently he had told other people that too, so they all came to me and said, ‘You direct it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, okay,'” Gibson said.

Gibson revealed that Donner had been working on the fifth film’s script before his death and that he later worked with writer Richard Wenk to complete it, Deadline reported.

“Donner, when he was 90 years old, was working on the fifth, and of course he passed away in the middle. So I got together with the writer, and we completed it thinking, ‘What would Donner do?’ That’s what we were thinking in the room,” Gibson said.

The actor expressed strong confidence in the completed screenplay, saying, “I think that the fifth script is better than all of the others.”

However, Gibson said the project has remained stalled because of studio-related complications.

“Richard Wenk and I finished the script, and we were going to go into production, but it just never got the wheels under it,” he said.

Gibson said the project became caught up in what he described as “industrial film hell,” adding that changes involving Warner Bros. may potentially give the film a new opportunity.

“I think Warner’s got into some quicksand at that time… so it got buried somewhere, and now I think this David Ellison guy over at Paramount has absorbed or will absorb Warners, or it looks like he will. And maybe, maybe they’ll take the chains off that one, and you might see that in another year or so,” he said.

‘Lethal Weapon’, released in 1987, was directed by Richard Donner and written by Shane Black. The action thriller starred Gibson as Martin Riggs and Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh.

The success of the film led to three sequels, ‘Lethal Weapon 2’ in 1989, ‘Lethal Weapon 3’ in 1992 and ‘Lethal Weapon 4’ in 1998.

The franchise was later adapted into a television series starring Clayne Crawford as Martin Riggs and Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh. The series premiered on Fox in 2016 and ran for three seasons, Deadline reported. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 5:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: action-filmfranchisehollywoodlethal-weaponmel-gibsonrichard-donnerrichard-wenkscriptsequelstudio-issues

RELATED News

"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note

'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17

'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release

Check out trailer of Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson-starrer 'Verity'

LATEST NEWS

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock futures pare gains after July inflation data

Bella Ramsey finds their tribe in teen cancer comedy-drama 'Sunny Dancer'

Goldman Sachs to buy ETF provider NEOS in $2.3 billion deal

Goldman Sachs to buy ETF provider NEOS in $2.3 billion deal

Depay says Corinthians breached agreement after opting not to extend his contract

SPOT PLATINUM <XPT=> RISES NEARLY 3% TO $1,791.82/OZ

Nebius beats quarterly revenue estimates as AI demand fuels growth

Oil prices rise after ship attacks, US-Iran talks deadlock

Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

Rajasthani Film ‘Omlo’ Emerges as the No. 1 Trending Film on Waves OTT, Reaches Audiences in Over 120 Countries

Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'
Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'
Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'
Mel Gibson says 'Lethal Weapon 5' script is 'better than all of the others'

QUICK LINKS