'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film

'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film

'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 23:10:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film

Washington DC [US], June 22 (ANI): The first trailer for Taika Waititi’s dystopian sci-fi film ‘Klara and the Sun,” featuring stars Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams and Natasha Lyonne, has been released.

The film is based on the New York Times bestseller by Kazuo Ishiguro and follows the story of Klara (Ortega), a robot designed to prevent loneliness. A mother (Adams) buys the robot for her daughter Josie (Mia Tharia), a girl who suffers from a mysterious illness.

You Might Be Interested In

Aran Murphy and Steve Buscemi round out the cast of the film. As per the trailer, the movie features Jenna Ortega as an artificial robot who has been bought by a family. Born in a factory, Jenna Ortega discovers the Sun, stairs and learns to adjust to the new surroundings.

It is directed by Taika Waititi and is slated to release in theatres on October 23. Sony Pictures shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ5OOzLBmSJ/

Sony’s 3000 Pictures acquired the screen rights to Ishiguro’s novel in July 2020, with Dahvi Waller being announced to pen the screenplay in March 2021. Ishiguro serves as an executive producer.

Heyday Films’ David Heyman, Garrett Basch and Waititi served as producers for the film. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing a project for Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

Another of Ishiguro’s novels, ‘Never Let Me Go,’ was adapted into a 2010 movie starring Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, Keira Knightley and Ella Purnell.

Ortega’s recent film credits include the A24 dark comedy ‘Death of a Unicorn’ alongside Paul Rudd, The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ and Sundance premiere ‘The Gallerist’ with Natalie Portman.

The second season of her Netflix hit ‘Wednesday’ premiered last year, and Season 3 is in the works. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 11:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

Grammy-winning record producer Clive Davis passes away at 94

Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film
'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film
'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film
'Klara and the Sun' trailer out: Jenna Ortega plays a solar powered artificial robout in this dystopian sci-fi film

QUICK LINKS