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Home > Hollywood > Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards

Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/amid-peddi-row-sanjay-gupta-says-social-media-is-destroying-young-actors-careers20260608144117"> <p class="title">Amid 'Peddi' row, Sanjay Gupta says social media is destroying young actor's careers </p> <a>

Amid 'Peddi' row, Sanjay Gupta says social media is destroying young actor's careers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 14:43:11 IST

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Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): The 79th Tony Awards celebrated Broadway’s biggest achievements on Sunday night, with Schmigadoon! winning Best Musical and Bess Wohl’s Liberation, taking home the coveted Best Play award at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Deadline reported.

While the top honours were split between the two productions, the revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman emerged as the most awarded show of the evening, collecting six Tony Awards.

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The production won Best Revival of a Play and earned additional honours for direction, lighting design, scenic design and sound design. Laurie Metcalf also secured the Featured Actress in a Play trophy, marking her third career Tony Award.

Based on the former Apple TV+ series, Schmigadoon! entered the ceremony tied with The Lost Boys for the most nominations, with 12 each.

The musical ultimately claimed four awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical for creator Cinco Paul, Best Original Score, and Best Orchestrations.

The Lost Boys, adapted from the 1987 cult vampire film, also finished the night with four wins. The production swept the featured musical acting categories, with Ali Louis Bourzgui winning Featured Actor in a Musical and Shoshana Bean taking Featured Actress in a Musical.

It also won awards for Scenic Design and Lighting Design of a Musical.

According to Deadline, among the acting honours, John Lithgow won Lead Actor in a Play for Giant, earning his third Tony Award. Lesley Manville secured Lead Actress in a Play for her performance in Oedipus.

The revival of Ragtime dominated the musical acting categories. Joshua Henry won Lead Actor in a Musical, while Caissie Levy claimed Lead Actress in a Musical. The production also won Best Revival of a Musical, finishing the night with four awards.

Alden Ehrenreich earned his first Tony Award, winning Featured Actor in a Play for Becky Shaw.

Another notable winner was Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which collected three awards, including Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography. Costume designer Qween Jean won Best Costume Design of a Musical, becoming the first openly trans winner in the category.

The ceremony, broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ following a pre-show on Tubi, was hosted by P!nk.

The singer opened the event with a performance of “Lady Marmalade” featuring guest performers including Megan Thee Stallion and later paid tribute to Chicago with a rendition of “All That Jazz.”

The evening also featured celebrations of long-running Broadway productions including The Book of Mormon and A Chorus Line.

Major Winners at the 79th Tony Awards:

Best Musical

Winner: Schmigadoon!

Best Play

Winner: Liberation by Bess Wohl

Best Revival of a Play

Winner: Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Revival of a Musical

Winner: Ragtime

Lead Actor in a Play

Winner: John Lithgow (Giant)

Lead Actress in a Play

Winner: Lesley Manville (Oedipus)

Lead Actor in a Musical

Winner: Joshua Henry (Ragtime)

Lead Actress in a Musical

Winner: Caissie Levy (Ragtime)

Featured Actor in a Play

Winner: Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw)

Featured Actress in a Play

Winner: Laurie Metcalf (Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman)

Featured Actor in a Musical

Winner: Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Lost Boys)

Featured Actress in a Musical

Winner: Shoshana Bean (The Lost Boys)

The 2026 Tony Awards highlighted a mix of Broadway revivals and original productions, with Schmigadoon!, Liberation and Death of a Salesman emerging as the night’s biggest talking points. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 2:43 PM IST
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Tags: best-musicalbest-playbest-revivalbroadwaydeath-of-a-salesmanjohn-lithgowlesley-manvilleliberationragtimeschmigadoontony-awards

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Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards

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Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards

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Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards
Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards
Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards
Tony Awards 2026: 'Schmigadoon!' wins Best Musical, 'Liberation' takes Best Play as 'Death of a Salesman' leads with six awards

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